September was another huge month for hi-fi and AV announcements, with new product reveals coming from some of the biggest players in the industry.

Apple made headlines with its new iPhone 17 range and AirPods Pro 3; the long-awaited successor to the five-star AirPods Pro 2 from 2022.

And it wasn't the only brand to announce some exciting new head-fi gear, as Yamaha debuted its latest high-end cans, the YH-4000, that bring some of the top tech from the Award-winning YH-5000SE to a (slightly more affordable price.

British hi-fi legend KEF also had something new to show off, with the second-generation Muo Bluetooth speaker, which comes in a snazzy new selection of colours and double the battery life of its predecessor.

Rounding out our top five announcements with the Moon 371 streaming amplifier, which packs a lot of high-end hi-fi smarts into a stylish all-in-one amplification solution.

So, without further ado, here are the top five products that are on our radar...

Apple iPhone Air

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple’s thinnest iPhone to date is an unquestionably impressive feat of engineering, but a super-slim design doesn’t come at the expense of major AV features.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 6.5-inch OLED display (which is larger than the iPhone 17, for the record) supports Dolby Vision HDR, Apple’s ProMotion variable refresh rate technology up to 120Hz, and a boost up to 3000 nits.

Furthermore, Dolby Atmos is supported, though here we should mention that this is the first Apple smartphone since the iPhone 7. The tradeoff, however, is a razor-thin handset which measures just 5.6mm thick… or should we say thin?

Don’t be fooled by that delicate-sounding build, as Apple has reinforced the Air with a titanium chassis and its strongest smartphone glass to date, making this marvel of engineering as tough as it is slim.

Read the full Apple iPhone Air news

Price: £999 / $999 / AU$1799

£999 / $999 / AU$1799 Release date: Available now

Yamaha YH-4000

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha’s latest high-end closed-back headphones take inspiration from their Award-winning siblings – the YH-5000SE.

The Japanese audio company’s latest cans boast the same orthodynamic drivers (also known as planar magnetic drivers), driver housings and ultra-lightweight magnesium body as its step-up sibling, though Yamaha has trimmed the price down by removing the sound-absorbing materials of the flagship model, and has fine-tuned the headphones for “a uniquely responsive, natural and precise sound”.

Furthermore, the YH-4000 feature new synthetic suede and leather earpads designed specifically for this model.

UK pricing is yet to be confirmed; however, the good news is that the YH-4000 is half the price of the YH-5000SE in the US – though you’ll still need to be willing to part with a couple of grand if you want a pair.

Read the full Yamaha YH-4000 news

Price: £TBC / $2499 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $2499 / AU$TBC Release date: January 2026

KEF Muo (2nd Generation)

(Image credit: KEF)

KEF is probably best known for its premium hi-fi and powered stereo speakers, but its latest offering is a lot more accessible and portable.

The new Muo is a refreshed take on the British audio company’s wireless speaker that it launched a decade ago; so we’re expecting some sizeable upgrades. KEF claims that battery life has been doubled to 24 hours with a quick charge function offering three hours of playback with just a 15-minute charge, and the new version adds IP67 water and dust resistance too.

Sound-wise, the second-generation Muo sports a redesigned racetrack driver that has been developed specifically for it, which promises reduced distortion and better bass response.

You’ll also find KEF’s P-Flex Surround Technology adapted from its high-end subwoofers, as well as a dedicated 19mm dome tweeter for enhanced high-frequency performance.

Last, but certainly not least, the new Muo now comes in a range of eye-catching finishes, including black, silver, blue, green, yellow, brown and orange – stylish.

Read the full KEF Muo (2nd Generation) news

Price: £249 / $249 / AU$460

£249 / $249 / AU$460 Release date: Available now

Apple AirPods Pro 3

(Image credit: Apple)

We’ve been waiting patiently for Apple to lift the lid on its latest generation of active noise-cancelling earbuds; luckily for us, it did just exactly that alongside the reveal of its latest iPhone lineup.

The AirPods Pro 3 sport a tweaked design that should fit more ear types than any previous AirPods, better battery life, and a huge step up in audio quality that will supposedly allow for “breathtaking spatial listening”.

That includes a wider sound stage and improved bass response, thanks to the Pro 3’s new “custom multi-port acoustic architecture, which precisely controls the airflow that carries sound into the ear”.

Furthermore, ANC gets a boost courtesy of some new ultra-low noise microphones and an advanced computational audio system, which means that these new buds should be twice as effective at eliminating unwanted background noise compared to the previous generation.

Despite all of these upgrades, the new AirPods Pro 3 cost less than their predecessors here in the UK – no complaints here.

Read the full Apple AirPods Pro 3 news

Price: £219 / $249 / AU$429

£219 / $249 / AU$429 Release date: Available now

Moon 371

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Canadian audio brand Moon by Simaudio has launched a new streaming amplifier as part of its new Compass Collection.

The Moon 371 streaming amplifier combines amplification, preamp, DAC, streaming abilities and "uncompromising vinyl playback" to deliver an "exceptional performance" from a modern hi-fi product.

It boasts 100W of power (into 8 ohms), and the streaming capabilities are powered by the brand’s MiND 2 platform, which allows you to play files stored on your network, or stream via Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer and Apple AirPlay.

Inside the 371 you’ll find components shared with the company’s higher-end offerings, including the MHP (MOON Hybrid Power) supply and MDCA (MOON Distortion Cancelling Amplifier) – both of which aim to deliver high performance levels.

Despite the cost, this is technically considered to be Moon’s more budget-leaning offering at £6250; though that figure becomes more palatable when we remember that the “cheapest” component of its North Collection series starts at a whopping £11,000.

Read the full Moon 371 news

Price: £6250 / $6500 / AU$TBC

£6250 / $6500 / AU$TBC Release date: Available now

MORE:

Read our Moon 371 hands-on review

As well as our full Apple AirPods Pro 2 review

And our full Yamaha YH-5000SE review