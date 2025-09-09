It's official: the AirPods Pro 3 are finally here.

Apple has unveiled the next generation of its flagship wireless earbuds at its 'Awe dropping' event today, 9th September. The new AirPods Pro 3 succeed the five-star AirPods Pro 2, after three long years since they first launched.

We are promised "breakthrough audio performance", a refined design that promises better fit than before, longer battery life, and improved ANC that promises to be twice as effective as that on the Pro 2.

Apple says the AirPods Pro 3 promise a considerable step up in sound quality, including "breathtaking spatial listening". We are promised a sound that "brings vocals into stunning focus", along with transformed bass response, and a widened soundstage.

The Pro 3 feature a "custom multi-port acoustic architecture, which precisely controls the airflow that carries sound into the ear.”

In terms of active noise-cancelling, Apple is taking aim at Bose in wanting to offer the world's best ANC performance, with ultra-low noise mics and advanced computational audio claiming double the ANC quality as on the AirPods Pro 2.

Apple says the Pro 3 are four times as effective at eliminating noise compared with the original AirPods Pro.

We also get new foam-infused eartips to improve passive noise isolation.

Battery life has been extended, too. A single charge with ANC turned on gives you eight hours of battery life, up from six hours on the previous generation. This expands to 10 hours on a single charge when in transparency mode, which is especially useful for those using the AirPods as hearing aids.

The wireless earbuds themselves have been redesigned and reshaped to be better-fitting. Over 10,000 3D ear cans were analysed to optimise the fit, making them smaller than before.

The Pro are set to be the "most stable and best-fitting" AirPods ever, claims Apple, and they now come with five different sizes of eartips to help, including a new XXS size.

Water- and sweat-resistance has been updated to an IP57 rating, and there is a small sensor in the earbuds that senses your heart rate during workouts. The hotly anticipated live translation feature powered by Apple Intelligence has been introduced in the Pro 3, too.

The AirPods Pro 3 are available for pre-order now, with global shipping from 19th September. Most importantly, the price has remained the same at $249. Even better for those in the UK, the AirPods Pro 3 are going to cost even cheaper than before, at £219.

The outgoing AirPods Pro 2 cost £229 / £249 / AU£399 at launch, so the new Pro 3's price being so competitive while its rivals are closer to £300/$300 is quite impressive.

