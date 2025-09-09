Apple event 2025 live: the AirPods Pro 3 and iPhone 17 phones are expected, but what about the HomePod Mini 2 and a new Apple TV?
After months of rumours about Apple’s 2025 plans for its AirPods, HomePod speakers and iPhones, we’re mere hours away from finding out what it’s actually bringing to the table this year.
From 10AM Pacific Time (6PM BST / 3AM AEST) the tech giant is set to run a special “Awe Dropping” event where it’s expected to unveil a wealth of new hardware.
Though we’ll only know the specifics once the event starts, current rumours suggest we’ll see everything from new iPhone 17 handsets to new premium AirPods Pro 3 earbuds and potentially even the HomePod Mini 2 many music fans have been waiting for.
We’re here to make sure you’re up to date with all the pre-event news and official information as it drops and our team of AV experts will be on hand throughout the day and during the event updating this page as the new products are revealed.
Also, make sure to get involved with the conversation and send us any questions during the event you have and we’ll endeavour to get them answered.
What about the Apple HomePod Mini 2?
Cards on the table, many of the audio team at What Hi-Fi? want to see a new HomePod Mini as much as the rest of you – the original is a cute unit that fits the bill when it comes to feeding the need for more small, great sound audio hardware to help get people into hi-fi.
But, from what we’ve seen in the pre-release rumours and based on our conversations with our sources, it’s not clear cut if a HomePod Mini 2 will launch later today.
This leaves us slightly nervous as analysts have already made numerous predictions about the units prediction, only to subsequently be proven wrong. The biggest was when, usually on the money, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrongly predicted the unit would launch in the second half of 2024. Fool us once etc…
If it does appear, which some optimists still hope it will, there are numerous rumours about what upgrades it will have doing the rounds.
The only consistent ones are generally common sense, promising upgrades to a newer chipset (the same seen in the current generation Apple Watch), better WiFi 6E connectivity and the smattering of Apple Intelligence AI upgrades pretty much every new tech from the firm gets.
While we’d personally like to see some audio upgrades, given Apple’s tendency to keep information on things like the drivers used and nitty gritty of its designs under wraps we’re going to reserve judgment on any changes here until we actually see and hear one.
The AirPods Pro 3
The second product most Apple-watchers are predicting is a new set of AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds.
This move would make sense with Apple having launched the AirPods 4 with ANC alongside the iPhone 16 last September and its current AirPods Pro 2 are getting a little long in the tooth.
However, while many rumour mills are suggesting its a done deal with the AirPods Pro 3, be warned there are some naysayers with a strong track record predicting Apple release strategies saying they won’t appear at the event.
Analyst Jeff Pu suggests they may not come in 2025 at all, suggesting the firm may do a dedicated launch in 2026 for them.
Regardless of if they appear at the event, one thing the experts at What Hi-Fi? are confident of is that they will be an evolution, rather than rethinking, of the firm’s Pro earbuds line.
As our deputy editor Andy Madden, said earlier this year, we’re expecting a similar design with reworked internals, including a modernised wireless chipset, USB C charging and improved “digital ANC” – not a completely rethought product.
Will that be enough to compete in the increasingly accomplished market which has seen amazing new sets, including the five-star Technics EAH-AZ100 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) launch in the past year?
We won’t know until the AirPods Pro 3 are actually unveiled and we get a chance to hear them. But considering Apple’s strong track-record in the market we can’t help but get a little excited to see new premium AirPods try.
What to expect from the iPhone 17
Apple events always come with some chaos factor. This has been part of the firm’s DNA since the Steve Jobs era, with the deceased co-founder and former CEO famously always having “one more thing” to show off at the firm’s launch events.
So, even with the sea of pre-event rumours and our knowledge of the firm’s previous release strategies to go off, we’re not ruling out at least one or two surprises coming out of the event. However, there are a few products we’re particularly convinced will appear.
The biggest is the firm’s newest iPhone 17 line of smartphones. Outside of rare exceptions, Apple has launched its new handsets in the same September window for as long as we’ve been covering them and we can’t see that changing this year, especially given current industry rumblings.
Why is that a big deal? Because if you jump to our best phones for music and movie fans you’ll see a lot of Apple handsets in the list.
Why? Because they tend to offer the best audio and picture quality year-on-year. That was certainly the case with the iPhone 16 Pro when we reviewed it, with its audio in particular making it the most musically minded options for serious fans who don’t fancy investing in a portable player.
However, the two biggest rumours we’ve heard relevant to our audience, don’t actually discuss the new handsets’ expected audio upgrades.
Instead they forecast potential price increases across the range. There are also growing rumours about a potential new foldable iPhone, sometimes referred to as the iPhone 17 Air to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and for movie fans’ attention.