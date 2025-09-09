After months of rumours about Apple’s 2025 plans for its AirPods, HomePod speakers and iPhones, we’re mere hours away from finding out what it’s actually bringing to the table this year.

From 10AM Pacific Time (6PM BST / 3AM AEST) the tech giant is set to run a special “Awe Dropping” event where it’s expected to unveil a wealth of new hardware.

Though we’ll only know the specifics once the event starts, current rumours suggest we’ll see everything from new iPhone 17 handsets to new premium AirPods Pro 3 earbuds and potentially even the HomePod Mini 2 many music fans have been waiting for.

We’re here to make sure you’re up to date with all the pre-event news and official information as it drops and our team of AV experts will be on hand throughout the day and during the event updating this page as the new products are revealed.

Also, make sure to get involved with the conversation and send us any questions during the event you have and we’ll endeavour to get them answered.