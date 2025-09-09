While it may seem as wilfully anti-establishment as claiming never to have seen Star Wars or eaten at McDonalds, I can proudly state that, with some major caveats, I've never owned a pair of Apple AirPods.

Yes, in fairness, I've had the pleasure of owning a set of the brand's wired in-ear headphones that were supplied gratis with every new iPod Touch or iPhone, but those days are long gone. In terms of the brand's wireless in-ears, I'm still yet to become a part of the white-budded cult (with a small 'c').

The just-unveiled AirPods Pro 3, though, could be about to change my mind. I've always been of the opinion that the best buds are to be found outside of Apple's stable, be it the Sony WF-1000XM5, the Technics EAH-AZ100 or the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Ultra (Gen 2).

They're just sonically superior, with the Technics and Sony in particular offering the finest sound and the Bose leading the way for ANC.

That all said, the AirPods Pro 2 were the closest evidence we've seen that Apple can mix it up with the big boys, while the claims of these latest third-gen buds have me questioning whether it might be time to join Tim Cook's extremely extended family.

Class leading sound?

We called the AirPods Pro 2 the best wireless earbuds Apple had ever made, and while the AirPods 4 with ANC weren't quite up to par with their rivals, the flagship Pro line appears to be where the Californian tech titan does its best work.

The AirPods Pro 2 sound great, and having heard them after a kind colleague gave me a short-term loan (that doesn't count as ownership), I could certainly hear the appeal.

The third-gen buds promise "breakthrough audio performance" thanks to their improved sound quality, while better spatial listening only sweetens the deal.

Better battery life, rising from six hours to eight hours with ANC, is an appealing prospect, as is ANC that could see the Pro 3 tackle the might of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Gen 2).

The perfect fit?

(Image credit: Apple)

For me, the upcoming buds offer two further trump cards. First, their tweaked design and streamlined ergonomics promise a better fit, and that could be great for what Apple bills as the world's "most popular workout buds".

With an IP57 rating and a sensor for sensing your heart rate during workouts, the Pro 3 could be the replacement for my Beats Fit Pro I've been waiting for.

Plus, they're designed to work within the Apple ecosystem, something that my current Beats buds do so well. That new live translation feature also looks awesome, though it does make me question why I spent five years trying to learn Spanish. Dios Mio!

Integration within Apple's own fitness 'Health' suite is hugely appealing (I love a tracking metric), and having those sporty features from a pair of buds that sound great (we hope) and don't require a third-party app gives them the edge over key rivals.

The price is right

And the most tempting factor? The price. The outgoing AirPods Pro 2 cost £229 / £249 / AU£399 at launch, and while we feared a price hike, the Pro 3 will arrive with those figures remaining the same at $249 in the US (other territories TBC).

We'll need to get the Pro 3 in for review to know their actual sonic credentials, but flagship performance that undercuts the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) (£300 / $299 / AU$450) and Technics EAH-AZ100 (£259 / $299 / AU$499)? I could be about to jump to the good ship Apple...

