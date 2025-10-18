We've just announced the latest batch of What Hi-Fi? Award-winners, and out of the four years I've helped to review and judge the finest AV products the industry has to offer, I think that 2025 has been hands-down the most exciting to date for TVs – and it's possibly not for the reason you think.

While there have been specific models that rightfully earned their five-stars this year, I'm looking at the TV market as a whole, as this year has seen the most definitive divide between the entry-level, mid-tier, and flagship categories.

Why do I think that? Well, this is the first year that we've bestowed a flagship OLED TV with a What Hi-Fi? Award, with the Sony Bravia 8 II taking home the title of "Best premium 55-77in TV".

And it was a tough call, as LG, Panasonic and Samsung all had worthy adversaries. You can read a previous entry of Adventures in AV here to find out more about how hard that judging process was.

Previously, we've refrained from giving the flagship models these accolades, as the mid-range OLEDs (think the LG C-series or Sony's Bravia 8) have traditionally provided very similar picture quality at a considerably lower price.

That changed this year, as the latest crop of flagships has truly wowed us, with impressive next-generation OLED displays that are a true step above their WOLED counterparts.

We're at the point now that we think people really should consider stepping up to the flagships if their budget allows, as the price-to-performance ratio now makes a lot more sense at this level.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's not to say that the mid-range categories haven't impressed, though. The LG C5 is a sensational TV for the money, offering a crisp, contrast-rich picture and excellent gaming features, all at a price that's significantly lower than the premium Sony, or its G5 counterpart.

And I can't talk about the mid-range category without celebrating TCL's triumphant year. The C7K has truly wowed us, as it has fended off competition from the likes of Samsung and Hisense in order to claim the "Best budget 55-77in TV" Award.

TCL scoops up a second award with its C6KS, which is our "Best budget 48-50in TV", which is both a great TV in its own right, and a more definitive step down compared to the C7K.

Panasonic's 48-inch Z90B, on the other hand, is a fantastic alternative for those who want top-notch picture quality, impressive sound and a full-featured smart system in a TV that can suit smaller living rooms.

The best part about this list is, as I've said before, how defined each level is. There are no blurred lines between the OLEDs, as the flagships and mid-range models can shine in their own right, while the TCLs are positioned for those who want great picture quality without spending OLED money.

Selfishly, it makes recommending TVs a whole lot easier for me. I'm often quizzed by readers, friends and family about what they should buy, and with our latest Awards list offering a clear-cut best option for each price category and use case.

This is all thanks to these TVs being better than ever before. TCL had a slightly rocky 2024 thanks to the underwhelming C855K not living up to its Award-winning predecessor, and while we felt that the likes of the LG G4 and Samsung S95D were good TVs, they perhaps weren't enough of a step up over the likes of the Bravia 8 to take the crown.

With improvements across the board this year, it only feels right to celebrate all of these TVs at their respective levels, though my hopes and expectations for 2026 are now sky high.

MORE:

Check out all of the latest What Hi-Fi? Award winners

Read our full Sony Bravia 8 II OLED TV review

And find the best TVs here