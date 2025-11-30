Black Friday might officially be over for another year, but the good news is that there are still some excellent deals available to tempt you over the remainder of the weekend, as we head into Cyber Monday.

I’ve been keeping a keen eye on prices of all-in-one systems for the past couple of weeks, and now is a great time to buy. All-in-ones have evolved over the years from vinyl and cassette-playing systems with mini and micro versions, into speakers or single box set-ups with streaming at their heart.

All of the systems below combine convenience, quality and a great discount, and I can vouch for every single one. Let me take you on a quick guided tour…

I love the look of this KEF system, and it also happens to sound ridiculously good. It’s a stunning set-up in multiple ways, not least because of KEF’s choice of finishes and the attractiveness of that Uni-Q driver.

Connectivity options include wi-fi, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC and there’s streaming support for Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect.

They are classy performers too, capable of a beautifully balanced and musical sound which will keep you entertained wherever you choose to use them. In our KEF LSX II LT review, we said the system offers "punch, focus and a snappy sense of propulsion without a hint of fuss or strain".

Want something a bit more affordable than the KEF? This Elac set-up only offers Bluetooth connectivity from a streaming point of view, but you also get a built-in phono stage for a turntable and an HDMI ARC socket so you can feed the speakers the audio from your TV for an instant upgrade.

In our Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 review, we explain that we found the speakers to be clear, balanced and insightful performers, with a “controlled and even-handed” presentation. We also highlighted their insight and levels of musical organisation and cohesion. In fact, we went so far as to say we could find "no obvious areas of weakness". A great proposition indeed.

An excellent all-in-one that just requires speakers, the Technics was a surprise hit when we reviewed it back in 2022 and it’s a testament to its quality that it remains a popular choice among our review team. It’s a well-conceived, easy-to-use system with a sensible selection of features and a sound that brings plenty of enjoyment to the listener.

In our Technics SA-C600 review, we really enjoyed its “surprisingly authoritative and suitably large-scale” sound, and the way it “organises information into a cohesive and musical whole”. We summed up by saying the Technics “produces musically compelling results regardless of whether we listen to CD, radio or stream hi-res files across our network”.

I was quite excited to spot that this NAD proposition had a cheeky price drop – after all, it was recently crowned Product of the Year at the What Hi-Fi? Awards in our music systems category. In our NAD C 3050 with MDC2 BluOS-D Module review, we described it as “a highly appealing just-add-speakers stereo solution”, highlighting its “midrange clarity and fluidity” and the fact it “it sounds muscular, delivering lows with a richness and punch that’s enjoyable.”

You’re basically looking at a 100W per channel amplifier with the excellent BluOS streaming platform baked in, which gives you access to a plethora of music streaming platforms. You’ve also got a quality phono stage, two-way Bluetooth connectivity and a headphone socket to take advantage of. Oh, and the NAD also happens to boast excellent build quality and charming retro looks – what’s not to like?

MORE:

Our pick of the best hi-fi systems you can buy

And the best Black Friday deals still live