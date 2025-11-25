Seeking affordable standmounts? Save £100 on Q Acoustics' clear, detailed speakers this Black Friday
A big drop for the 3020c
Anyone looking to build a budget hi-fi system this Black Friday needs a pair of standmount speakers. Well, they could opt for floorstanders if they have more space and a little more cash, but that's another story.
The Q Acoustics 3020c would slot nicely into a fledgling system, provided you partner them with an appropriately forgiving amp (the Arcam A5 springs to mind). They're clear, detailed speakers made to an impressive standard, and now that they've sunk from £399 to just £299 at Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson, they're an enticing budget prospect.
Best Q Acoustics 3020c standmount speaker deal
£100 off a pair of clear, detailed Q Acoustics 3020c is a deal that needs serious consideration this Black Friday. Dropping from around £400 to just under £300 is a major saving, and it makes the 3020c a different proposition entirely if you're seeking excellent value in the November sales.
Deal also at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson
Q Acoustics' 3000 speaker range ended up becoming one of the brand’s most popular. With a focus on as much sound-per-pound performance as possible, it did the job for rafts of listeners seeking speakers that would provide hours of audio pleasure without having to fork out vast sums in the process.
Q Acoustics' newer 3000c series was first revealed at last year’s High End Munich showcase, with the 3020c representing the brand's continuing aim to make affordable standmounts that would deliver the sonic goods for a modest outlay.
To look at, the 3020c disguise their modest outlay well. That handsome one-piece metallic bezel around the dual drive units and the smooth, polished feel of the cabinets. The rear-ported standmounters aren’t bi-wirable, but their sensitivity of 87dB/W/m and nominal impedance of 6 ohms does make them fairly typical for speakers at this price and size.
At the heart of the standmounts is Q Acoustics’ 'Continuous Curved Cone', the driver tech the company first introduced in its more premium 5000 series, deployed here for the 3020c's 12cm impregnated paper mid/bass driver. The design aims to “elevate the 3000c range above its peers” by offering an “articulate and fast mid-range, controlled bass dynamics and detailed high frequencies”.
That, in many ways, is exactly what you get. The 3020c are undeniably clear, articulate and agile speakers, with a clear yet zippy deliver that's packed with textural detail.
As we stated in our review, the speakers' bass reproduction is a particular highlight: "That feeling of enthusiasm is aided by the speakers’ impressively taut bass which, while not earth-shakingly powerful, lends tracks a crisp, efficient nature at the lower end".
You can find more dynamically expressive rivals for this kind of money, such as the five-star Dali Oberon 1, but if you seek clarity, agility and punch, all for a knocked-down price, the 3020c are well-worth an audition. Check them out at Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds or Peter Tyson.
MORE:
From JBL to Sonos, we've rounded up all of the best Black Friday wireless speaker deals
I’ve picked my favourite affordable hi-fi components to create a Black Friday hi-fi system for vinyl and CDs
Is Black Friday 2025 a good time to upgrade your TV?
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- LG C5 55-inch: lowest-ever price at Richer Sounds
- JBL soundbar: now better than half price
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- Sony headphones: now just £29
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
- Vinyl: 3 for £66 at Amazon
- Wireless earbuds: Award winners now £75
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.