Anyone looking to build a budget hi-fi system this Black Friday needs a pair of standmount speakers. Well, they could opt for floorstanders if they have more space and a little more cash, but that's another story.

The Q Acoustics 3020c would slot nicely into a fledgling system, provided you partner them with an appropriately forgiving amp (the Arcam A5 springs to mind). They're clear, detailed speakers made to an impressive standard, and now that they've sunk from £399 to just £299 at Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson, they're an enticing budget prospect.

Best Q Acoustics 3020c standmount speaker deal

Q Acoustics' 3000 speaker range ended up becoming one of the brand’s most popular. With a focus on as much sound-per-pound performance as possible, it did the job for rafts of listeners seeking speakers that would provide hours of audio pleasure without having to fork out vast sums in the process.

Q Acoustics' newer 3000c series was first revealed at last year’s High End Munich showcase, with the 3020c representing the brand's continuing aim to make affordable standmounts that would deliver the sonic goods for a modest outlay.

To look at, the 3020c disguise their modest outlay well. That handsome one-piece metallic bezel around the dual drive units and the smooth, polished feel of the cabinets. The rear-ported standmounters aren’t bi-wirable, but their sensitivity of 87dB/W/m and nominal impedance of 6 ohms does make them fairly typical for speakers at this price and size.

At the heart of the standmounts is Q Acoustics’ 'Continuous Curved Cone', the driver tech the company first introduced in its more premium 5000 series, deployed here for the 3020c's 12cm impregnated paper mid/bass driver. The design aims to “elevate the 3000c range above its peers” by offering an “articulate and fast mid-range, controlled bass dynamics and detailed high frequencies”.

That, in many ways, is exactly what you get. The 3020c are undeniably clear, articulate and agile speakers, with a clear yet zippy deliver that's packed with textural detail.

As we stated in our review, the speakers' bass reproduction is a particular highlight: "That feeling of enthusiasm is aided by the speakers’ impressively taut bass which, while not earth-shakingly powerful, lends tracks a crisp, efficient nature at the lower end".

You can find more dynamically expressive rivals for this kind of money, such as the five-star Dali Oberon 1, but if you seek clarity, agility and punch, all for a knocked-down price, the 3020c are well-worth an audition. Check them out at Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds or Peter Tyson.

MORE:

From JBL to Sonos, we've rounded up all of the best Black Friday wireless speaker deals

I’ve picked my favourite affordable hi-fi components to create a Black Friday hi-fi system for vinyl and CDs

Is Black Friday 2025 a good time to upgrade your TV?