Wire-free sound at knockdown prices

If there's one type of product that you can guarantee will be enjoying a discount over Black Friday, it's wireless speakers.

Whether they're stay-at-home heroes or portable adventurers, you're never a long way from a cracking deal on some of the best wire-free speakers in town. Provided, that is, you know where to look.

Stay-at-home heroes

Sonos Era 300
Five stars
Save £100
Sonos Era 300 : was £449 now £349 at Amazon
This excellent Sonos wireless speaker has a worthy discount. We love its huge, expressive sound and extensive streaming features, including spatial audio support from Apple Music and Amazon Music – and it sounds more convincing than we've heard elsewhere. Despite its odd design, the Era 300 is a truly wonderful speaker.

Sonos Era 100
Five stars
Save £81
Sonos Era 100: was £249 now £168 at Amazon
The Sonos Era 100 has been around for a little while now, but it's still one of our favourite wireless speakers in town. Bluetooth and line-in playback options, stereo sound that's powerful, punchy and open. Mega deals aren't always forthcoming for Sonos speakers, so any drop in price like this on the Era 100 should be snapped up sharpish.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation)
Five stars
Save £25
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation): was £55 now £30 at Amazon
Amazon's fifth-gen Echo Dot is a five-star performer with a surprising amount of wallop. It may be small, but the dinky Dot sounds authoritative and musical, and has one of the best AI assistants in the shape of Alexa. This discount is massive, which makes it something of a no-brainer.

Portable Bluetooth powerhouses

JBL Flip 7
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Save £50
JBL Flip 7: was £130 now £80 at Argos
The JBL Flip 7 is a well made, travel-friendly and great sounding speaker wrapped up in an incredibly-priced 'burrito' shaped design. We thought it might drop by £20 or £30 on the day of Black Friday, so this massive discount is nothing short of miraculous.

JBL Charge 6
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Save £70
JBL Charge 6 : was £170 now £100 at Argos
The JBL Charge 6 brings clear, detailed and hugely confident sound. It wows on quality as well as sound and has even more waterproof, dust-proof and drop-proof capabilities than its predecessor, the five-star Charge 5. There's lots to love about it, especially when there's a major discount to be had.

JBL Xtreme 4
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Save £91
JBL Xtreme 4 : was £330 now £239 at Richer Sounds
The JBL Xtreme 4 is on the heavier side of what you might still consider "portable", but there's no doubt that it harnesses its substantial weight and power to impressive effect. Offering an agile, refined sound in a rugged package, it's a five-star speaker inside and out.

Bose SoundLink Max
Five stars
Save £105
Bose SoundLink Max : was £399 now £294 at Amazon
The Bose SoundLink Max is a hugely likeable wireless speaker that delivers fun and entertainment in spades. Not only does it sport a rugged, ergonomic design, but it's also capable of powerful bass and an energetic sound, whilst also being really nice to use. Now at £105 off!

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (3rd Gen)
Five stars
Save £45
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (3rd Gen): was £299 now £254 at Amazon
If you want the latest B&O portable speaker, the Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) is just as lovely as its five-star predecessor. It loses Alexa capabilities, and rivals will offer more sonic bang for your buck, but the newer A1 remains sonically talented, especially in the midrange, while cementing its status as one of the most beautifully made Bluetooth speakers on the market. This is the lowest price we've seen for the third-gen Beosound A1.

