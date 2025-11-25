If there's one type of product that you can guarantee will be enjoying a discount over Black Friday, it's wireless speakers.

Whether they're stay-at-home heroes or portable adventurers, you're never a long way from a cracking deal on some of the best wire-free speakers in town. Provided, that is, you know where to look.

In that regard, we've taken the work out of your search entirely, rounding up our favourite wireless speaker deals in the Black Friday sales, so that all you have to do is pick the one that appeals the most. From JBL to Sonos, B&O to Bose, there'll be something here to tickle your fancy.

Stay-at-home heroes

Five stars Save £100 Sonos Era 300 : was £449 now £349 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This excellent Sonos wireless speaker has a worthy discount. We love its huge, expressive sound and extensive streaming features, including spatial audio support from Apple Music and Amazon Music – and it sounds more convincing than we've heard elsewhere. Despite its odd design, the Era 300 is a truly wonderful speaker.

Five stars Save £81 Sonos Era 100: was £249 now £168 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Sonos Era 100 has been around for a little while now, but it's still one of our favourite wireless speakers in town. Bluetooth and line-in playback options, stereo sound that's powerful, punchy and open. Mega deals aren't always forthcoming for Sonos speakers, so any drop in price like this on the Era 100 should be snapped up sharpish.

Five stars Save £25 Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation): was £55 now £30 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Amazon's fifth-gen Echo Dot is a five-star performer with a surprising amount of wallop. It may be small, but the dinky Dot sounds authoritative and musical, and has one of the best AI assistants in the shape of Alexa. This discount is massive, which makes it something of a no-brainer.

Portable Bluetooth powerhouses

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £50 JBL Flip 7: was £130 now £80 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ The JBL Flip 7 is a well made, travel-friendly and great sounding speaker wrapped up in an incredibly-priced 'burrito' shaped design. We thought it might drop by £20 or £30 on the day of Black Friday, so this massive discount is nothing short of miraculous.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £70 JBL Charge 6 : was £170 now £100 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ The JBL Charge 6 brings clear, detailed and hugely confident sound. It wows on quality as well as sound and has even more waterproof, dust-proof and drop-proof capabilities than its predecessor, the five-star Charge 5. There's lots to love about it, especially when there's a major discount to be had.

Five stars Save £105 Bose SoundLink Max : was £399 now £294 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Bose SoundLink Max is a hugely likeable wireless speaker that delivers fun and entertainment in spades. Not only does it sport a rugged, ergonomic design, but it's also capable of powerful bass and an energetic sound, whilst also being really nice to use. Now at £105 off!