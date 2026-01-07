The iconic Harman Kardon SoundSticks have gone through a handful of iterations over the years, with the desktop speaker system adding new features such as Bluetooth connectivity along the way.

The most recent fourth-generation appeared in 2020 with a refreshed look, and now, 25 years after it first launched (don’t forget this system was originally co-developed with Apple!) Harman Kardon has added Wi-Fi streaming to its list of abilities.

This means you now have access to Apple AirPlay, Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect and Roon Ready, in addition to Bluetooth 6.

You can also group and connect multiple compatible wireless speakers using its built-in Auracast functionality.

The Soundsticks 5 Wi-Fi has been given a bit of an aesthetic refresh too: “Its new clear white dome and polished metal centre plate bring a pure aesthetic that feels both futuristic and timeless.”

Each speaker features three 1.6-inch mid-range drivers and a 1-inch tweeter with bass performance delivered by a dedicated, separate 5.25-inch subwoofer

Looking for a lightshow from your desktop speakers? 6 preset ambient lighting themes and fully customisable brightness and colour are all available via the Harman Kardon ONE app.

(Image credit: Hraman Kardon)

Another member of the Harman Kardon family to get the Wi-Fi treatment is the latest generation of its Aura Studio 5 speaker. The Aura Studio 5 Wi-Fi is a three-way wireless speaker that uses a 5.25-inch woofer, six 1.5-inch drivers and two one-inch tweeters.

It boasts identical streaming features to the SoundSticks 5 Wi-Fi and also includes self-tuning for your room and the ability to use two Aura Studios in a stereo pair or chain, multiple speakers together via Auracast.

Both the Harman Kardon Soundsticks 5 Wi-Fi and Aura Studio 5 Wi-Fi will be available from March 2026 at harmankardon.co.uk for £350/€380.

