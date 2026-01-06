US audio brand Klipsch has unveiled its next generation of powered standmount speakers at this year's CES showcase: The Fives II, The Sevens II and The Nines II.

Arriving as part of Klipsch's 80th anniversary celebrations, the new generation promises to blend Klipsch's signature sound with precision engineering provided by sister company Onkyo.

The updated range features a re-engineered acoustic system Klipsch vows will elevate its performance "to new heights" courtesy of even greater detail and dynamic headroom. The speakers all feature a new BMC baffle with Klipsch's own 'Tractrix' horn design, as well as wider sonic dispersion and a clearer, more defined bass signature from the brand's redesigned woofers.

Speaking of drive units, the smaller Fives II house a 25mm titanium tweeter alongside a 13cm Jet Carametallic woofer, while The Sevens II also feature a 25mm titanium tweeter with a larger 16.5cm Cerametallic woofer. The Nines II, meanwhile, boast that same 25mm titanium tweeter with a 20cm version of that same woofer.

The new generation has been designed to slot into an AV system as well as a purely audio one, with Klipsch promising a "full immersive audio experience" with Dolby Atmos support across the range.

The Nines II offer DTS:X surround tech, while the Sevens II and Nines II both provide Dirac Live room correction for adjusting and correcting room anomalies in real time.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

Wireless streaming across the range comes courtesy of Google Cast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Qobuz Connect, while standard Bluetooth connectivity is also on the menu.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All of the new models are Roon Ready, and all offer hi-res audio playback for files up to 24-bit/96kHz. Further, the Sevens II and Nines II feature an optional wireless connection to link the left and right speakers, as you might find in the rival KEF LSX II.

Physical connections come courtesy of HDMI 2.1 and HDMI eARC alongside optical, coaxial and analogue inputs, while a subwoofer output is on hand for anyone seeking a bit more bass. All models include a built-in phono stage for integrating a turntable, while the Nines II go one step further by offering XLR inputs.

According to Vinny Bonacorsi, Klipsch's COO: "The Fives II, Sevens II, and Nines II pair Paul W. Klipsch’s legendary horn-loaded American sound with a new Onkyo-engineered electronics platform... to create a high-performance speaker system that is bigger, clearer, and more immersive than ever".

The updated range is controlled via the new Klipsch Connect Plus app, a platform from which you can access the likes of sound customisation, Dirac room control and input selection.

If you prefer physical controls, each model offers a top panel with metal controls, including a volume wheel and source selection buttons. There's also a remote control provided across the range, too.

The new Klipsch powered range will be available in Spring 2026 in red oak, walnut or ebony finishes. Prices are as follows:

- The Fives II: $1399 per pair

- The Sevens II: $1999 per pair

- The Nines II: $2399 per pair

MORE:

Of all the test tracks I used in 2025, this is the one I played the most – and you should hear it too

Wi-fi headphones, multi-talented all-in-ones and a slow cassette resurgence are among our 2026 hi-fi predictions

These are the best standmount speakers money can buy