Audio Pro's revamped wireless speakers combine a raft of streaming options with a “pure, bold sound”
The Drumfire II W and Drumfire D-2 W are here
Audio Pro has launched the upgraded ‘W’ editions its Drumfire series of wireless speakers: the full-size Drumfire II W and the smaller Drumfire D-2 W.
As we saw with the launch of the five-star Audio Pro C20 W edition last year, which benefitted from an improved app and a tweaked sonic signature, the new iterations of the Drumfire models aim to take the established speakers to the next level in terms of both performance and usability.
The larger of two newbies, the Drumfire II W, promises a “pure, bold sound with super crisp details”, boasting 200 watts of Class D amplification powering twin textile-dome tweeters working alongside a pair of 13.7cm woofers.
Wireless connectivity is extensive, with the Drumfire II W offering Audio Pro multi-room listening alongside Google Cast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect, while physical connections include a set of RCA inputs alongside a subwoofer output.
As with the rest of the ‘W’ range, Audio Pro has also revamped its app for a “vastly improved experience” – we certainly enjoyed the “fresh layout and easy navigation for controlling all aspects of the speaker” when testing out the C20 W.
Accompanying the Drumfire II W is the D-2 W, a smaller unit which can be mounted on its larger sibling for even more sonic oomph, although it can be used as a standalone speaker in its own right.
The Drumfire D-2 W offers 100 watts of Class D amplification, housing twin textile-dome tweeters alongside dual 11cm woofers, combining to deliver what Audio Pro describes as “pure hi-fi acoustics with deep, controlled bass and crispy highs”.
Like its larger contemporary, the new speaker offers Audio Pro multi-room listening in tandem with Google Cast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect, all with that improved app experience.
According to Nils Ankarcrona, Audio Pro's CEO: “The Drumfire II W launch is the last of our W-generation launches, and makes it possible for us to offer our entire range in this new improved W-generation; a generation offering improved sound, a new app and refined design.”
The Drumfire D-2 W is available now in a choice of white, grey or black finishes, priced at £350 / €400 / $400. The Drumfire II W, meanwhile, is available for £600 / €700 / $700, in the same colours.
