2025 was definitely Sony’s year. Four pairs of wireless Sony headphones scooped What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2025, so the Japanese manufacturer will need to have a truly incredible 2026 if it’s going to outperform last year’s exploits.

With the brand being on such a hot streak of late, we’ve been eagerly anticipating the arrival of a successor to its five-star WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds (pictured above), and thanks to some fresh leaks, courtesy of Dealabs, it appears a much-rumoured WF-1000XM6 model could be here sooner rather than later.

Dealabs reports they will be available to preorder from the 12th of February and go on general sale from the 23rd.

The French publication also says their launch price will be $329, which is $30 more than the initial cost of the WF-1000XM5.

If this leaked price tag is accurate, it would put them in direct competition with the Award-winning Technics EAH-AZ100 (their launch price was $299).

Dealabs also reports the new buds will cost €299 in Europe, and if this is accurate, that would mean their launch price is actually €20 lower than the XM5.

When the XM5’s dropped back in July 2023, they were available in a black or silver finish, and interestingly, Dealabs says the XM6 will also come in the same finish options.

Regardless of how true these leaks are, we certainly hope that if Sony does drop its next flagship pair of wireless earbuds, they continue its recent run of excellent form.

