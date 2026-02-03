This could be the most detailed look yet at the upcoming Sony WF-1000XM6 wireless earbuds. We say “could be” because we can’t verify whether this leak is genuine or not. But it certainly looks as though it is.

It comes via Thai retailer Power Buy, which accidentally set its XM6 page live early (it has since been taken down). This was linked to on Reddit, as spotted by The Walkman Blog.

For a retailer, the page is surprisingly bereft of concrete information, which does seem a bit suspicious. But it does reveal the earbuds’ IPX4 water resistance, as well as noise cancelling and ambient modes. The price translates to £278 – the Sony WF-1000XM5 launched at £259 / $299 / AU$419.

But, most excitingly, it includes pictures of the earbuds. Quite a few pictures.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Power Buy / The Walkman Blog / Sony) (Image credit: Power Buy / The Walkman Blog / Sony) (Image credit: Power Buy / The Walkman Blog / Sony)

These photos are revealing. The earbuds look slightly bigger than the XM5, with a more oval design. They are pictured in two colours – black and silver. The sandy pink of their predecessors is missing, though Sony often launches more finishes of the same headphones at a later date.

The photos also show three external mics for noise cancellation, which would match the XM5.

This is the second XM6 leak we have seen in recent weeks. At the start of January, we heard that the XM6 could be available to pre-order from 12th February, which is next Thursday. That leak put the price at $329 / €299 – that would be $30 more expensive than their predecessors in the US, but €20 cheaper in Europe.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The XM5 are some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy, so expectations are high for the XM6. We'll bring you more leaks and news as we get them.

MORE:

Check out the best Sony earbuds you can buy

Bose QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) vs Sony WF-1000XM5: which are better?

Not all about the high end. The best budget wireless earbuds around