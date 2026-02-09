Is this our first official glimpse of Sony's next flagship wireless earbuds? The official Sony Electronics account posted this video to YouTube with no official description, but given the recent leaks, there's a very high chance it features the Sony WF-1000XM6.

"Next generation of earbuds. Coming soon," the tagline reads. Followed by exactly how soon: "Feb 12th, 2026 8:00AM PST." That's Thursday – just three days to go!

Coming 02/12 at 8 a.m. PT 👀 - YouTube Watch On

Sadly the video doesn't reveal much in the actual way of the earbuds' design, shrouded as they are in darkness. But last week's leak gave us a more detailed look – providing it's genuine, that is.

If it is on the money, the XM6 will have IPX4 water resistance, noise cancelling and ambient modes, all as expected. They also look slightly bigger than the XM5, with a more ovular design.

A leak last month touted the same 12th February launch date as this official video, so all signs point to a Thursday announcement for the XM6. They're said to cost a little more than the XM5 – one leak gives the price as $329 / €299, while a Thai retailer let slip the price as translating to £278 (around £20 more than the XM5).

Hopefully we'll know for sure on Thursday. 8am PST is 4pm GMT – we'll bring you the news as soon as it's official.

