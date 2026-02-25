Following Hamnet’s recent success at the BAFTAs, there's good news for fans of the film’s soundtrack.

Apple Music Classical is releasing a selection of newly arranged tracks from the composer’s score, all of which were recorded live at London’s Southwark Cathedral.

This is made up of three tracks: See things that others don’t, Of the sky and Of the undiscovered country. Performed by a 40-piece orchestra and choir, Apple says this is the only live performance of the score.

Time is of the essence, though, as the Max Richter: Hamnet Live EP will be available exclusively on Apple Music Classical for just three months.

If the film has somehow passed you by, let us fill you in. Hamnet (adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s novel of the same name) imagines the life of William and Agnes Shakespeare, as they come to terms with the loss of their 11-year-old child.

It's visually stunning, featuring sprawling green forests and sparsely-lit Tudor interiors, all delivered in natural colours and subtle detail – an ideal challenge for projectors and TV screens.

But the film's soundtrack is one of its most striking elements, making Apple’s announcement particularly exciting. Max Richter’s name comes up time and time again as a composer whose tracks we use to put the latest hi-fi and AV kit to the test.

After all, he’s racked up quite the list of credits, including Mary Queen Of Scots, Ad Astra, and the Oscar-nominated Waltz With Bashir.

One of his tracks made it to our most recent monthly Now Playing column, where we highlight the best test tracks we have been using. Our Hi-Fi and Audio Editor, Kashfia Kabir, included Richter's On The Nature Of Daylight, a complex and raw composition that has featured in a huge range of films, including the recent BAFTA winner.

With every track in Hamnet, the composer has delivered an emotional, gut-wrenching accompaniment to the film's beautiful visuals and touching story.

You can listen to the live recordings of the three tracks right now on Apple Music Classical, which is included in an Apple Music subscription. There's also the option to test out the music streaming platform with a three-month free trial.

