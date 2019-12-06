Best cheap headphone deals: wireless, noise-cancelling and more

Quick links
Christmas is coming and with it plenty of chances to score a headphone deal. We've scoured the world wide web to find the cheapest prices on some of our favourite headphones, featuring products from Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, Beats, Beyerdynamic, Grado and more.
Wireless headphones and true wireless earbuds are selling like hot cakes, with impressive deals on some of our favourite models, including the Sony WF-1000X earbuds and the Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones.
Our selection of headphone deals includes everything from high-end hi-fi headphones to sports earphones you can sling in your gym bag. We've even found some deals on some models featured in our pick of the best headphones you can buy.
Top 5 headphones deals right now
- Apple AirPods 2 (2019)
£159£128.97 at Laptops Direct
- Klipsch R6 II
£90£53 at Amazon
- Sony WF-1000X true wireless
£179£119 at Currys
- Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones
£330£245 at Amazon
- Bowers & Wilkins P5 wireless
£330£149 at Sevenoaks
The best headphone deals
Wireless headphones
AKG N60NC wireless headphones
£200 £129.99 at Amazon
"They are compact, convenient and affordable - in fact, they're one of the best wireless headphones we've heard at the money". That's what we said of these great cans on review – and that was at the asking price of £200. A top deal on a class-leading pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones. View Deal
Bowers & Wilkins P5 wireless
£330 £149 at Sevenoaks
Premium build, Bluetooth headphones with 17 hours of battery life and excellent sound - there's very little not to like about these gorgeous headphones. There are more modern B&W headphones with aptX HD but not at this price.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones
£330 £239 at Amazon
Sony's superb flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones keep getting better and better, but in the sale, the price is only getting lower. A five-star product, you can save £85 on these headphones right now.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless
£330 £249 at John Lewis
Prefer Bose? The Sonys above may sound a little superior, but if you're happy to sacrifice that last little bit of sonic ability in the name of added comfort and a much cheaper price, these Boses have to be serious contenders.View Deal
Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones
£150 £79 at Amazon
Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal
B&O Beoplay H9i wireless headphones
£329 £288 at Amazon
If you're in the market for a premium pair of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, the H9is tick a lot of boxes. Their design oozes luxury and includes touch controls and a proximity sensor to aid ease of use. Battery life is 18 hours.View Deal
Sony WH-CH500 Wireless noise-cancelling
£60 £35 at Argos
The next model down from the headphones above, these Sony on-ears have a shorter battery life (20 hours) but still the all-important Bluetooth connection and noise-cancellation. View Deal
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth headphones
£80 £60 at Amazon
These aptX Bluetooth headphones boast a 20-hour battery (via a lithium battery), but the bigger selling points are 4.5/5 user review rating and £20 off.View Deal
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
£350 £285 at Peter Tyson
A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are the beginning of a more premium series. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, they're great.View Deal
JBL E50BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
£119 £49 at Currys
They may be fairly chunky, but if JBL's success rate is to go by these wireless over-ear headphones should be decent buys for on-the-go-use. Their impressive 18-hour battery life helps their case too.View Deal
Libratone Q Adapt noise-cancelling
£220 £139.99 at Amazon
Their clean, easy-going and smooth performance may not be the best on the market rhythmically (as we said in our review, when these headphones were £220), but we're big fans of their stylish, compact build and feature-full control app.View Deal
Bose SoundLink wireless headphones
£229 £169 at Amazon
Bose has long been a player in the wireless headphone game, and these are one of their most affordable over-ear pairs. With NFC one-touch connectivity, a 15-hour battery life and a 4.5/5 user review rating, these cans are bargains waiting to be bagged.View Deal
Bose SoundSport Wireless
£140 £109 at Peter Tyson
Looking for a great pair of wireless headphones for the gym or running? These Bose in-ears are an excellent option with brilliant sound quality and solid battery life. View Deal
Beats Powerbeats 3
£250 £139.99 at Very
With launch of the Powerbeats Pros, Beats's ex-flagship have gone on special. These earbuds are sport-friendly and have a 12-hour battery life, with a Fast Fuel feature that offers an hour of music playback from just a five minute charge.View Deal
Grado GW100 Wireless on-ears
£200 £159 at Amazon
Grado's first pair of wireless headphones - and world's first pair of wireless open-back headphones. Very much Grado in both aesthetic and engineering design, the GW100s utilise the signature drivers found in the brand’s wired models. These five-star efforts are fantastic for the money.View Deal
BeatsX wireless earbuds
£110 £79.99 at John Lewis
Bluetooth earphones don’t get much easier to use than this, particularly for iPhone owners. Wireless performance is great, they’re an easy fit and the sound is decent.View Deal
Marshall Minor II Wireless Headphones
£119 £102 at Amazon
The Marshall brand has branched-out from guitar amps to wireless speakers and headphones, and you can make a nice saving on the Minor II in-ears. 12 hours of playtime and a "2 minute charging time" are two of the stand out features.View Deal
True wireless earbuds
Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds
£230 £198 at Amazon
A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality.View Deal
Apple AirPods 2 (2019)
£159 £128.97 at Laptops Direct
Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable usability and decent sound quality. This model has the standard charging case.View Deal
AirPods (latest model) with charging case
£199 £168 at Currys
Technically and sonically better than before, the second-generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality.View Deal
Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay E8 wireless headphones
£275 £139 at Amazon
A very chic set of truly wireless buds from B&O. While they have been superseded by the 2.0 version (which offers Qi wireless charging support and a slightly longer battery life) you still get two additional four-hour charges from the stylish leather case. View Deal
Bose Soundsport Free
£180 £140 at Amazon
Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price.View Deal
Sony WF-1000X true wireless
£179 £119 at Currys
If you want the best-sounding pair of AirPod alternatives under £200, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WF-1000X earbuds. And right now you can save £60.View Deal
JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds
£130 £99.99 at Argos
In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge, with an extra 20 to be had from the charging case.
View Deal
Sony WF-SP700N True Wireless Sports Headphones
£179 £119
A budget pair of Sony wireless earbuds that are aimed at sporty types, thanks to the waterproof and splashproof design, 3-hour battery life and Google Assistant voice control. Free 6-month Spotify Premium subscription.View Deal
Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition)
£200 £179 at Very
We prefer the sound of the Sonys above, but there could be a home for these Samsungs among those who simply want a reliable pair of wireless earbuds with excellent battery life.View Deal
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
£279 £199 at Amazon
Sennheiser's first true wireless earbuds are worth investigating. Battery life and sound quality are good and the £80 discount should come in handy.View Deal
In-ear headphones
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ears
£90 £59 at Amazon
Possessor of our 2017 Product of the Year Award, these wired in-ears continue the success of Sennheiser's seemingly ever-growing Momentum range with a comfortable fit, attractive design and a wonderfully clear and detailed performance.View Deal
Klipsch R6 IIi
£90 £52 at Amazon
A 2018 What Hi-Fi? Award winner, these affordable in-ear headphones are still among our. So almost £40 off is a fantastic deal.View Deal
AKG N40 in-ear headphones
£299 £199 at Richer Sounds
Another Award-winning pair of in-ears, this time from AKG. Excellently put together, they deliver a comfortable fit and superb sound - and you can save £150.View Deal
Over-ear headphones
Focal Elear open-backed headphones
£899 £599 at Futureshop
With an aluminium yoke, leather headband and memory foam ear cushions, these headphones scream premium. They're also screaming "save £300!" thanks to this huge price drop.View Deal
AKG K92 over-ear headphones
£50 £43 at Amazon
"AKG strikes gold with these great value headphones" is what we said when they were £50! Now they're reduced, these detailed, smooth and rhythmically sound over-ears are the best budget wired headphones currently available to buy.View Deal
Beats by Dr. Dre EP
£90 £74.99 at Amazon
We’re less familiar with the Beats by Dr. Dre wired EP on-ear headphones – which are now £15 off in both Red and Blue – but no doubt the iconic aesthetic will be enough to attract some. View Deal
