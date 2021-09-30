Bose QC45 vs Sony WH-1000XM4: which are better?

Sony and Bose make some of the best best noise-cancelling headphones around. So if you want superior sound and cutting-edge wireless tech, you've come to the right place...

The flagship Sony WH-1000XM4 arrived in 2020 with a bang. We rated them five-stars, praising their "dynamic, detail-rich sound" and comfy, lightweight design. Their detailed, musical sound is second to none.

Can Bose top the XM4 with its newly-announced QuietComfort 45? The signs are promising. We've yet to publish a full review (they only launched in September) but Bose's noise-cancelling technology is typically exceptionally good.

So, which headphones are better? Read on as we compare the design, price, features and battery of the Bose QC45 and Sony WH-1000XM4...

Bose QC45 vs Sony WH-1000XM4: price

The Sony WH-1000XM4s landed in August 2020, priced at £350 / $350 / AU$380. They've since dropped to under £300 / $300 / AU$350, so you should be able to pick them up at a discount.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 broke cover in September 2021, priced at £319.95 / $329 / AU$499. They're still 'new', so deals are harder to come by. Fingers crossed for some reductions come Black Friday.

The Sony headphones are now the cheaper option – but could it be worth splashing out on the new Bose QC45? Read on and we'll help you figure that out.

**Winner** Sony WH-1000XM4

Bose QC45 vs Sony WH-1000XM4: design

The Bose QC45 look a lot like their predecessors, the four-star Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II. The ear cups now have vents to produce a more expansive sound, and the new glass-filled nylon headband promises better drop protection.

If you've not handled these headphones, there's one thing you should be aware of. The Bose QC45 tip the scales at 445g, so they're almost twice as heavy as the Sony WH-1000XM4, which weigh just 254g. Something to keep in mind if you're a traveller.

Sony's flagship headphones also look similar to their predecessors, the 2019 WH-1000XM3, save for the slightly larger ear pads and tweaked design. Under review, we noted that the plushness of the pads and the rock-solid build quality makes the XM4 some of the most comfortable headphones we've ever tested.

Style-wise, the Bose QC45 come in two colours (black and 'White Smoke'), while the Sony XM4 are available in black, silver, blue and limited edition 'Silent White' (see what they did there?).

For lightweight comfort, the Sonys are hard to beat. We've yet to review the Bose headphones, so we can't vouch for their fit right now.

**Winner** Sony WH-1000XM4

Bose QC45 vs Sony WH-1000XM4: features

If you're a fan of the latest technology, you'll almost certainly be wowed by the Sony WH-1000XM4.

The ingenious touch-sensitive ear cups respond to swipe and tap gestures, allowing you to adjust the volume, answer a call or speak to your chosen voice assistant (Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri are all supported) without reaching for your phone.

You also get Speak to Chat, which recognises your voice and automatically lowers the volume, plus Automatic Wearing Detection, which pauses your music when you take your headphones off... then automatically restarts it when you place the headphones back on your head. Clever.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 don't have any such features, which explains why the Sony XM4 started off life at a higher price. That's not to say the QuietComfort 45 aren't smart, though.

Like the Sonys, they can connect to two devices at once so you can switch from listening to music on your tablet to taking a hands-free call on your phone. They also feature a "multi-access" button which lets you connect to whichever voice assistant your smartphone uses (the Sony headphones have Alexa and Google Assistant built-in). There's no whizzy touch controls, so you'll be using physical buttons.

Maybe you prefer good, old, tactile buttons? If so, the Bose headphones could be the better option, but it's hard to ignore the advanced (and extremely useful) technology that comes with the Sony XM4.

**Winner** Sony WH-1000XM4

Bose QC45 vs Sony WH-1000XM4: battery life

The Sony WH-1000XM4s last around 30 hours (38 hours if you switch off noise-cancelling). Impressive.

The Bose QC45 can't quite match that performance: they promise 24 hours of battery life, up from 20 hours on the QuietComfort 35 II.

In a hurry? Bose's quick-charge function provides 2.5 hours playback from a 15-minute charge whereas the Sony XM4 provide five hours of playback from a 10 minute charge.

The Bose cans are decent enough, but the Sonys are class-leading in this category.

**Winner** Sony WH-1000XM4

Bose QC45 vs Sony WH-1000XM4: sound

Want to shut out the world so that nothing comes between you and your music?

Sony and Bose offer some of the best consumer noise-cancelling technology we've tested.

The WH-1000XM4 feature Sony's advanced HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, which makes precise adjustments 700 times a second to optimise the noise-cancelling effect. It's extremely effective and you can adjust the intensity via Sony's companion app, too.

The Bose QC 45 offer two levels of noise cancellation: Quiet and Aware (the latter lets in some noise, so you can hear what's going on around you when required). If you're willing to splash out on the pricier Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, you'll be rewarded with 11 levels of noise cancellation.

You can tune the sound to your liking via Bose's Active EQ App. Call clarity should be decent, thanks to the beam form array meaning better voice isolation on calls. That partners with what Bose calls a "rejection array" to stop distracting sounds being picked up and intruding on your chat.

But, again, the Sonys are cut above. They're compatible with the Japanese giant's LDAC technology, which allows you to stream high-quality audio wirelessly from a compatible source, including select Android smartphones. The XM4 also support tracks encoded in Sony's immersive 360 Reality Audio format.

Overall, the Sonys sound detailed, confident, punchy and poised. Their timing is exceptional, too. Will the Bose QC45 offer even better sound? We'll be posting an in-depth review shortly.

**Winner** Draw (for now)

Bose QC45 vs Sony WH-1000XM4: verdict

Offering longer battery life, stellar sound and oodles of smart technology, there's no doubt that the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a magnificent pair of noise-cancellers. Indeed, we rank them as the best headphones for the money.

But then, Bose has been in the noise-cancelling game for decades and tends to deliver excellent sound-per-pound performance. If you're already a Bose fan, the QuietComfort 45 offer several improvements on the QC 35 II. If you're not, it'll be hard to ignore the lure of the feature-rich XM4.

