The new Sony WH-1000XM6 have arrived, and they are excellent. With a tweaked design and small but meaningful upgrades to active noise cancellation (ANC) and sound quality, they are definite improvements on the previous-gen WH-1000XM5.

But how do they fare against the model from two generations ago, the WH-1000XM4? Remarkably, those 2020-launched headphones are still on sale, and naturally are going for a knockdown price. Could they be the better buy? Let's find out...

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs XM4: price

This is one area that the XM4 have a clear advantage. They've been on sale for five years now, which is an age in headphone terms. As such, their price has come down significantly since their release.

They originally launched at £350 / $350 / AU$550, but now sell for closer to £200 / $220 / AU$380. That's significantly cheaper than the brand-new XM6, which cost £399 / $449 / AU$699.

The XM6 might come down in the Black Friday sale come November – Sony headphones often do – but given that they have only just launched, we wouldn't expect any sizeable discounts until next year.

It's worth noting that Sony rarely has three pairs of wireless headphones on sale at once, so we're not exactly sure how much longer XM4 will be on sale. While the XM5 will most likely be around for some time, the remaining XM4 stock might not.

** Winner: Sony WH-1000XM4 **

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs XM4: design

Again, five years is a long time in terms of headphone lifespan, so it isn't surprising there are differences between the XM4 and XM6 in terms of design.

Both pairs have a fold mechanism, allowing them to fold up so you can carry them easily in a bag or coat pocket, but the XM6's hinge mechanism looks different to the XM4's. The sliders are noiseless and stepless on the WH-1000XM6, whereas they click on the older model.

The XM6 have a slightly tighter grip on your head than the XM4, too, but both pairs are very comfortable to wear and weigh exactly the same (254g).

Both pairs have touch controls. The headband on the XM6 is asymmetrical to help you see which way to put it on, while the band on XM4 is more uniform.

The XM6 bring some other tweaks too, such as its power button being circular and slightly recessed. The driver inside each earcup has also shrunk – the XM6 have a 30mm drive unit, whereas the XM4's is 40mm. That may seem like a downgrade, but as we'll see in later sections of this comprison, the smaller driver is more advanced.

The XM6 add a midnight blue finish to the standard silver and black of the XM4, and they have a new fingerprint-resistant material to keep them looking new. We'll see how that plays out once we've subjected them to a few months' use.

** Winner: Sony WH-1000XM6 **

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs XM4: features

This is where we start to see some ground open up between the two pairs. While the XM4 were groundbreaking in their day, five years on Sony has added plenty of features to the XM6 that are understandably lacking from the 2020 model.

A lot of this is courtesy of Sony’s new QN3 HD Noise Cancelling Processor. It's seven times faster than the QN1 Noise Cancelling Processor found inside the last-gen XM5, which in turn was faster than the standard QN1 inside the XM4.

The XM6 have a new 'look-ahead noise shaper' that improves the digital-to-analogue conversion process by reducing distortion and improving dynamics.

They borrow tech from Sony's Walkman range of high-end portable music players, too, such as a low-phase noise crystal oscillator to improve timing and gold-infused solder in parts of the circuit.

Sony's 360 Reality Audio now has a spinoff for visual content, called 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema. This converts a stereo audio mix to spatial audio to make it more immersive. And the XM6 have a 10-band equaliser and Gaming EQ for customising the sound further.

The battery life remains the same for both pairs – 30 hours with Bluetooth and noise-cancelling activated. But you can listen to the XM6 while you charge them, which you can't with the XM4.

Both pairs lack aptX Bluetooth support, which will be a little frustrating if you own an aptX-supporting Android phone – but they do play nicely with Sony's high-quality LDAC format. And both can upscale compressed music files to near hi-res quality using their DSEE Extreme engine.

The XM6 also add next-gen Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast support to their spec list. Both pairs support Bluetooth Multipoint for seamlessly switching between two wirelessly paired devices.

Quick Attention mode makes a welcome return to both pairs of headphones, allowing allowing you to lower the volume and have a conversation by covering the right earcup with your hand.

Also present and correct in both pairs are Speak to Chat (this pauses playback and engages the ambient sound mode when you're talking) and Wearer Detection (this pauses playback when you take them off). The latter debuted on the XM4.

The XM4 introduced GPS data from your phone to adjust the ANC and ambient sound based on your location. XM6 also have this, plus an adaptive NC optimiser which automatically tweaks the noise cancellation levels based on the noise around you.

The XM4 also saw the introduction of Sony's Precise Voice Pickup tech to prioritise voices over background sounds during calls. This continues with the XM6, but that pair's greater number of microphones gives it clearer calls.

** Winner: Sony WH-1000XM6 **

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs XM4: noise cancellation

In our original review, we described the XM4's noise cancellation as "hugely impressive".

"The Sonys have no trouble cutting out unwanted extraneous noise, from the rumble of a train as you pass under a railway bridge, to the hustle and bustle of a busy high street," our expert reviews team wrote, adding that, in some environments, we actually prefer the XM4's ANC to the XM5's.

But the XM6 trump them both. While you can't manually adjust the level of noise cancellation on the new model, the adaptive feature makes this pretty much redundant, as it optimises itself automatically.

They contain low-end and midrange noises extremely well, which is a godsend for anyone travelling by plane or public transport. Their ANC feels very natural too, and has less of a vacuum effect than the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

"We found the Sonys to be wonderfully consistent in dealing with bass and midrange rumblings and just giving you a nice clear background on which you can place your music," readsour review.

** Winner: Sony WH-1000XM6 **

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs XM4: sound

And so to sound quality, the true test of any headphones.

Sony's pairs have excelled in this department in recent years, and so it's a familiar story – the XM6 sound better, with significant sonic advances made in the intervening years. But the XM4 hold up surprisingly well considering their discounted price. For the money, they're arguably the best option around.

Dynamic shifts are handled with ease, and their sense of pace and agility means they're right at home with music of all genres. They're musical, well-balanced and very easy to listen to. If you can't spend big on the XM6, XM5 or current models from Sennheiser or Bose, we reckon you'll be pleased with the sound the XM4 deliver.

But of course they're outdone by the XM6, which offer, to quote our review, "the most detailed, dynamic, precise and open sound we’ve heard from a wireless Sony flagship".

Detail levels are off the chart, playing host to the full dynamic contrast and plenty of texture. Musical elements sound fantastic in their own right, and come together into a cohesive whole.

Rhythmic drive, openness, dynamics... they're all a step up from the XM5, which in turn offer decent sonic improvements on the XM4.

But if money is a bit tight and you want a taste of Sony's multi-award-winning sound signature at half the price, the XM4 fit the bill perfectly.

** Winner: Sony WH-1000XM6 **

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs XM4: verdict

So there you have it. It's not a great surprise that the XM6 are the more capable and attractive headphones. But what is a surprise – and a pleasant one at that – is that the XM4 still make a decent case for themselves at their discounted price.

They're comfortable, offer some of the same features as the XM6, and still sound competitive at their price.

If you have the budget, the XM6 are the wireless headphones to beat right now. But if you don't have the money for them or the XM5, the XM4 aren't a bad shout at all in what must be their final months of shelf life.

