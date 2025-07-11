Dyson's novel headphones aren't worth your Prime Day cash – but five-star alternatives are out there
Don't be a sucker this Prime Day
We couldn't quite believe it when Dyson released its novel OnTrac over-ear headphones. Dyson? Really? That Dyson? The guys who make vacuum cleaners?
The very same. The Dyson OnTrac were possibly the most surprising headphones to emerge last year, and while they were a strong effort, we'd find them hard to recommend, even now that they're down from £450 to just £359 at Amazon.
Dyson OnTrac headphones deal
Dyson OnTrac was £450 now £359 at Amazon (save £91)
This is, to be fair, a very hefty drop on the Dyson OnTrac over-ear headphones. Almost £100 isn't something to take lightly, even if the OnTrac's sound isn't enough to challenge the best premium rivals out there.
The Dyson OnTrac are a weirdly likeable pair of headphones. They're funky and fresh, with a quirky modular design which you can customise if you've got quite a bit of extra cash lying around to spend on colourful earpads. Plus, they're made by Dyson, and that's enough to give you something to talk about at dinner parties, if nothing else.
Sadly, they don't sound good enough for us to proffer a proper recommendation. The OnTrac display a clear, detailed and even tone, but their lack of punch and dynamism makes them a tough sell. We hope Dyson improves the next time around, but for now, they're not keeping up with the established audio players in the game.
Speaking of which...
The alternatives
You can get some very decent headphones for around £350, and certainly ones that will sound better than Dyson's admirable effort. In the spirit of Prime Day, we've listed the best below – be quick, the deals won't last forever.
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 was £399 now £359 at Peter Tyson (save £40)
The Px7 S3 are some of the best headphones that Bowers & Wilkins have made in a long while, with stunning build quality and a sound that blends authority and punch with clarity and detail. Their battery life is solid, their voice calls are great, and their codec support is ample. Tasty.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones was £450 now £300 at Amazon (save £150)
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones sound brilliant, delivering Sony-beating noise cancelling, a good selection of useful features, a folding design, a comfortable fit and 24-hour battery life. This is a colossal deal, too, dropping down a premium pair of noise cancellers down by £150 to one of the lowest figures we've seen.
Sony WH-1000XM5 was £380 now £219 at Amazon (save £161)
The Sony WH-1000XM5 remain some of the best premium headphones around. For our money, whether it's their exceptional sound, brilliant set of features or satisfying build quality, they're pretty much unbeatable. Well, apart from the Sony WH-1000XM6, but that's a different matter.
MORE:
Don't forget to check out Sevenoaks Sound & Vision
Peter Tyson has some tempting TV deals right now
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.