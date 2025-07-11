We couldn't quite believe it when Dyson released its novel OnTrac over-ear headphones. Dyson? Really? That Dyson? The guys who make vacuum cleaners?

The very same. The Dyson OnTrac were possibly the most surprising headphones to emerge last year, and while they were a strong effort, we'd find them hard to recommend, even now that they're down from £450 to just £359 at Amazon.

Dyson OnTrac headphones deal

Dyson OnTrac was £450 now £359 at Amazon (save £91)

This is, to be fair, a very hefty drop on the Dyson OnTrac over-ear headphones. Almost £100 isn't something to take lightly, even if the OnTrac's sound isn't enough to challenge the best premium rivals out there.

The Dyson OnTrac are a weirdly likeable pair of headphones. They're funky and fresh, with a quirky modular design which you can customise if you've got quite a bit of extra cash lying around to spend on colourful earpads. Plus, they're made by Dyson, and that's enough to give you something to talk about at dinner parties, if nothing else.

Sadly, they don't sound good enough for us to proffer a proper recommendation. The OnTrac display a clear, detailed and even tone, but their lack of punch and dynamism makes them a tough sell. We hope Dyson improves the next time around, but for now, they're not keeping up with the established audio players in the game.

Speaking of which...

The alternatives

You can get some very decent headphones for around £350, and certainly ones that will sound better than Dyson's admirable effort. In the spirit of Prime Day, we've listed the best below – be quick, the deals won't last forever.

Five stars Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones was £450 now £300 at Amazon (save £150)

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones sound brilliant, delivering Sony-beating noise cancelling, a good selection of useful features, a folding design, a comfortable fit and 24-hour battery life. This is a colossal deal, too, dropping down a premium pair of noise cancellers down by £150 to one of the lowest figures we've seen.

