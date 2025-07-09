Audiophiles, assemble! 41% off analytical Sennheiser headphones is a bona fide Prime Day bargain
Wired open-backs for less than £100
You can take your pick when it comes to Prime Day deals on wireless headphones this week, but for those sound-first souls who want wired headphones for home use, the choice is much narrower.
Thankfully, however, it isn't a lost cause: Amazon has discounted a few pairs of Sennheiser headphones in its sales event, and one in particular has caught our eye.
The Sennheiser HD 560S, which we awarded a recommendable four stars to when we reviewed them a few years back, are 41 per cent off at Amazon in both the UK and US.
That makes them only £99 and $161.45 in those respective territories, making them a significantly more compelling buy than they were at their launch price of £169 and $199.
Sennheiser HD 560S: was $199 now $161.45 at Amazon
Sennheiser HD 560S: was £169 now £99 at Amazon
Super comfortable and highly analytical wired open-back headphones, with a likeably spacious, detailed and tonally balanced sound. While they aren't the most energetic of performers, their discounted price certainly softens that drawback, and they have plenty of sonic attributes elsewhere that will appeal to many.
Even at their launch price, though, our in-house reviews team weren't short of praise for their analytical sound and comfortable build.
They deliver an "unusually healthy dollop of spaciousness at this level" and "greater analytical accuracy than through most competing headphones", as we said in our HD 560S review.
Sure, they miss a touch of punch and energy, which ultimately cost them a fifth star in our score rating, but they are far from flat and may well have just the right sonic flavour for certain music genres and preferences.
Sound aside, the HD 560S are very comfortable thanks to their lightweight construction, velour earpads and ample headband padding.
They come with a 3m cable, with the 6.3mm plug designed to connect to hi-fi sources, while the bundled 3.5mm adaptor accommodates portable devices.
It's worth remembering that these are open-back headphones and therefore susceptible to ‘leaking’ sound by design, although our reviewers found that they actually bleed audio far less loudly than some, such as the Grado SR325e.
All in all, these Sennheisers are worthy wired headphones – not least with this 41 per cent discount for Prime Day.
With the HD 560S, Sennheiser promises ‘reference-grade’ sound on a budget – and it mostly delivers.
