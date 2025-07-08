I use these wireless earbuds everyday, but I'd still recommend this Sennheiser set over them during Prime Day

Prime Day is here and, despite the fact that we are only one day into the four-day deals bonanza, I’ve already spotted a wealth of solid wireless earbuds deals – including a particularly eye-catching one on a pair I’ve been using as my daily drivers for the past few months.

The Denon PearL Pro have dropped back down to £140 at Amazon for Prime members – a £160 saving on their regular price. Neat.

But before you rush to click Amazon’s 'Buy Now' button, I have also spotted a spanner in the works: an even better deal on the five-star Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4.

You can buy the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 for £160 at Amazon. That’s a healthy £100 saving on the buds, and the second big discount we’ve seen on them since Prime Day began.

Why am I recommending the Sennheiser set over the Denon’s I’ve been using every day? Well, while there is plenty to like about the Denon set, the Sennheiser pair is holistically better.

That’s why the Denon earbuds scored four stars, compared to the Sennheiser's five, when we reviewed them.

The Sennheiser earbuds offer a more comfortable fit. On top of that, their sonic profile is much more dynamic, energetic and, dare I say, “fun” than the Denon’s. Add to this better rhythmic precision, and they add up to be a more sophisticated and all-round option for most buyers.

The reason I use the Denon PearL Pro is similar to why I currently favour the Beyerdynamic Aventho 300 as my daily over-ear workhorse. Specifically, a more clinical, open, controlled sound lends itself better to my personal taste in music.

I also have outright gigantic ear canals – sorry for the overshare – that makes their larger size less of an issue. Other What Hi-Fi? team testers with smaller ears tend to find them a bit cumbersome to wear, even after finding the right tip size.

Ready for one more spanner? There is also a deal running on the Sony WF-1000XM5, which are the top recommendation in our best wireless earbuds guide. These are better than both the Sennheisers and Denons from both sound and ANC performance perspectives.

But with their price fluctuating between £180-£190 right now, they cost significantly more than either option. So if you want to save money, I’d still recommend considering the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4.

On the off chance that none of these options appeal to you, make sure to keep checking our best Prime Day 2025 audio deals live blog. There, our team of experts are dropping all the latest deals they recommend in real time throughout the event.

