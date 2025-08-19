Samsung has added to its roster of wireless earbuds with the launch of its new Galaxy Buds 3 FE.

Adding to its established Galaxy Buds line-up, the new buds aim to deliver premium features bolstered by "upgraded audio performance" and Samsung's Galaxy AI smarts, all at a price that's more affordable than the Korean giant's more premium buds.

Teasing an enhanced audio experience thanks to their 11mm dynamic drivers, the slender buds promise a "rich, powerful sound" with deep bass and clear treble. Enhanced noise-cancelling capabilities, meanwhile, seek to reduce ambient noise for a more "immersive listening experience".

With ANC switched off, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE grant up to 8.5 hours of playback and around 30 hours of listening with the charging case. If noise cancelling is turned on, those numbers drop to around six hours from the buds and roughly 18 when the case is factored in.

Artificial intelligence is a big deal for Samsung, with Galaxy AI features integrated into the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. Your buds can listen, understand and respond without a screen to a prompt such as "Hey Google", while Galaxy AI Interpreter can be used to translate conversations in real time.

Naturally, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are designed to work within Samsung's ecosystem, offering features such as Find My Earbuds and fast switching between Galaxy devices for a more frictionless user experience. You'll also get access to 360 Spatial Audio if you have a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet.

The IP54-rated buds mirror the long stem design of the flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, wherein those stems can be used to manage various functions via a series of swipes and pinches.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE will be available from September 4th in black or grey finishes, priced at £129 / $150. That makes them a more affordable alternative to the Buds 3 Pro, which launched last year at £219 / $249 / AU$399.

