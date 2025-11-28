You would be forgiven for thinking that Black Friday has already been and gone, seeing as so many retailers started their Black Friday sales right at the start of the month.

In fact, though, the real Black Friday is today, 28th November.

But, with so many products having been discounted for ages now, are we going to see fresh deals today, or just a continuation of the deals that were already live?

That's what we're here to find out, specifically for TVs.

Our team of expert reviewers and professional deal-hunters are live-blogging the Black Friday TV sales to bring you the very best deals as we find them.

Even though we publish more deals content and buying advice than normal during Black Friday, our strict editorial standards remain steadfast. That means, outside of very special exceptions that we’ll flag, every deal will be on a product we’ve fully tested and have price checked to make sure it’s worth your time and money.

On the off chance you don’t find a deal you like, or would like some personal buying advice from our team of experts, you can ask in our Live Q&A, which we’ll be monitoring throughout the event.

If you’re after something on the two-channel audio side, you can also jump over to our Black Friday 2025 hi-fi deals live hub, where the hi-fi and audio team is offering its picks of the best savings.