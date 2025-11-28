Live

Black Friday TV deals live: our experts’ picks of the best savings on OLEDs and Mini LED sets

Featuring the LG C5, Bravia 8 II, TCL's budget-friendly Mini LED models and much more besides!

Three TVs arranged on pedestals
(Image: © What Hi-Fi? / Sony / LG / TCL)

You would be forgiven for thinking that Black Friday has already been and gone, seeing as so many retailers started their Black Friday sales right at the start of the month.

In fact, though, the real Black Friday is today, 28th November.

Even though we publish more deals content and buying advice than normal during Black Friday, our strict editorial standards remain steadfast. That means, outside of very special exceptions that we’ll flag, every deal will be on a product we’ve fully tested and have price checked to make sure it’s worth your time and money.

On the off chance you don’t find a deal you like, or would like some personal buying advice from our team of experts, you can ask in our Live Q&A, which we’ll be monitoring throughout the event.

LIVE: Latest Updates

A NEW price drop on the 48-inch LG C5

LG C5 48-inch OLED TV

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

I've just been doing my usual manual checks of the prices of all of my favourite TVs, and while fresh price cuts are currently looking fairly thin on the ground, I've found one that's very appealing indeed.

The 48-inch LG C5 – an ever-popular OLED model – has dropped a further £50 overnight, taking it down to just £849 at Peter Tyson.

This is a TV that launched at a price of £1500, and no other retailer is yet matching this Peter Tyson price. Get on it if you want a fairly compact TV with exceptional specs and performance.

LG OLED48C5 2025 OLED TV
Save £651
LG OLED48C5 2025 OLED TV: was £1,500 now £849 at Peter Tyson

Lowest-ever price: £849
The 48-inch LG C5 is a brilliant small-ish OLED TV. We gave it a five-star review for its bright, punchy picture and flawless gaming specs, and it's become the TV we recommend for most people.

What about the Bravia 8 II's rivals?

The 65-inch Panasonic Z95B, Sony Bravia 8 II, Samsung S95F and LG G5 photographed together in a testing room

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Bravia 8 II obviously isn't the only excellent TV in its class – so what about its rivals?

They are the LG G5, Panasonic Z95B and Samsung S95F, and (as you can see from the picture above) we've tested all four models side-by-side.

While the Bravia 8 II was unanimously voted the best by our reviews team, all three of the other models are also five-star sets.

The Samsung S95F got closest to the Sony. It actually has the same QD-OLED panel as the Sony, but it pushes it further, resulting in a brighter picture.

The design is much nicer, too, with the Samsung being super-thin and having the One Connect arrangement that reduces cable clutter.

And it has more HDMI 2.1 sockets, which will be important for those hardcore gamers with multiple machines.

It doesn't have the three-dimensional feel of the Sony, nor its cinematic subtlety, but if those other aspects appeal to you, it's an excellent choice at £2099 at Richer Sounds for the 65-inch model.

Samsung QE65S95F 2025 QD-OLED TV
Save £1,300
Samsung QE65S95F 2025 QD-OLED TV: was £3,399 now £2,099 at Richer Sounds

Lowest-ever price: £2099
The Samsung S95F is the Korean brand's best-ever OLED TV. The visuals are stunningly bright, vibrant and sharp; the design of the TV is gorgeous; and there are excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets. One of the absolute best TVs of the year, and now heavily discounted.

In third place from our group test was the Panasonic Z95B. This features a brand-new Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel that is capable of going crazy bright, but that's tempered by Panasonic's legendary as-the-director-intended picture tuning.

This is a lovely TV, but it doesn't quite have the bright-to-dark colour consistency of the Bravia 8 II, and it doesn't sound as good, despite the multi-speaker Dolby Atmos array.

It's still a strong choice, though, and can currently be bought for £2099 at Sevenoaks.

Panasonic Z95B 65-inch Primary RGB Tandem OLED TV
Save 30%
Panasonic Z95B 65-inch Primary RGB Tandem OLED TV: was £2,999 now £2,100.50 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision

The Z95B has the same OLED panel as the LG G5, but it's more cinematically accurate, it digs up more shadow detail, and it has much better sound.

Finally, we have the LG G5. It might be a surprise to see OLED stalwarts LG in fourth place, but it's worth remembering that all four of the TVs here are five-star models.

The G5 is super-bright, it has the best operating system and the best gaming specs, and its picture frame-style design is great if you're wall-mounting.

It's also, though, the worst-sounding TV on test, and while its earlier black posterisation issues have been fixed, some crushing of shadow detail has been introduced.

But, right now, it's also the cheapest of the four flagship OLEDs we're talking about, at just £1899 from Richer Sounds.

Personally speaking, that elevates it to second place for me. The Sony is still top, but the £200 discount over the Samsung S95F and Panasonic Z95B is a saving worth making for me.

LG G5 65-inch Primary RGB Tandem OLED TV
Save 42%
LG G5 65-inch Primary RGB Tandem OLED TV: was £3,300 now £1,899 at Richer Sounds

It might be placed fourth in our flagship OLED shootout, but the G5 is still an awesome TV with a lovely design, dazzling picture quality and unmatched gaming specs. And right now, it's the cheapest of the bunch, too.

The best TV I've ever tested is the cheapest it's ever been

The 55-inch Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV photographed on a white table. On the screen is a nature documentary.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Our Great National Parks))

Tom here. In all my years of reviewing TVs (18 and counting), I've never tested a better model than this year's Sony Bravia 8 II.

It takes everything I love about the preceding A95L (a TV I love so much, I own one), and takes things up a notch.

The newer-gen QD-OLED panel is brighter, which makes for even better contrast, shadow detail is even better than before, and a new version of Sony's picture processing gently sharpens foreground elements to create an image with amazing depth.

It's a stone-cold stunner, and the TV I recommend to anyone with a large budget and a penchant for the very best picture quality.

And it's massively discounted for Black Friday, with the 55-inch model now available for £1699 at Richer Sounds, and the 65-inch version for £1999 at Richer Sounds.

Sony Bravia 8 II 55-inch
Five stars
Save £800
Sony Bravia 8 II 55-inch: was £2,499 now £1,699 at Richer Sounds

Lowest-ever price: £1699
The Sony Bravia 8 II is a truly exceptional performer and a real all-rounder. It combines stunning brightness, colour vibrancy and sharpness with balance and naturalism, and it performs brilliantly right out of the box. Add excellent sound (by TV standards), an app-packed operating system and very good gaming specs, and you've got an awesome package.

Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch
Save 33%
Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch: was £2,999 now £1,999 at Richer Sounds

Lowest-ever price: £1999
The 65-inch version of the Bravia 8 II performs just like the 55-inch model, but with a small loss of sharpness (due to the same number of pixels being stretched over a larger area) and a fairly big increase in cinematic epicness. It also sounds even better, thanks to the larger size. If you're umming and ahing over whether to go for the 55- or 65-inch model, I recommend going for the bigger one.

Two super-cheap 50-inch TV deals to choose between

TCL C6KS 50-inch TV

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

You might be surprised to learn that Amazon's original Omni QLED TVs are (with the exception of the 43-inch model) really very good for the money.

The 50-inch version is the pick of the bunch and, as it's now been replaced by a new version, it's now available for a ridiculously low price of £300 at Amazon.

The launch price was £650, and the previous lowest-ever price was £360, so this is an exceptional deal for what is a really balanced and likeable TV that's easy to use and features every streaming app you're ever likely to need.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50 inches
Five stars
Save £350
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50 inches: was £650 now £300 at Amazon

Lowest-ever price: £300
At full price, the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is a really good TV. With this discount, it's an utter bargain. It combines QLED technology with capable local dimming and considered tuning to produce a surprisingly balanced and cinematic picture. It also supports all HDR formats, has surprisingly good gaming specs and, of course, features the app-packed Fire OS smart platform.

If your budget is absolutely limited to £300, you can't go wrong with the Omni QLED, but if you can stretch it just a bit, there's an even better deal available.

The 50-inch TCL C6KS is a 2025 What Hi-Fi? Awards winner, and it can now be picked up for a record-low £349 at Amazon.

TCL 50C6KS 2025 Mini LED TV
What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Winner
Save £200
TCL 50C6KS 2025 Mini LED TV: was £549 now £349 at Amazon

Lowest-ever price: £349
The 50-inch TCL C6KS would have been strong value at its £549 launch price, so when we reviewed it at £419, we discovered an exceptional TV for the money. So exceptional, in fact, that we gave it an Award! And now you can buy it for even less.

The TCL is a newer and more technically advanced TV than the Amazon Omni QLED. It's brighter, has better contrast and more features, and all of this is balanced with really well-tuned picture presets.

It's well worth the extra £50 if you've got it.

Meet the team running this page

A photo of What Hi-Fi? journalist Tom Parsons. He is wearing an unbuttoned shirt over a t-shirt, has shoulder-length dark hair and is smiling at the camera.
Tom Parsons

With 18 years of experience, Tom leads our TV and home cinema section. He has reviewed more TVs than he can possibly count, from super-cheap LCD sets to cutting-edge OLEDs, and he has extensive knowledge of the market as a whole. He’ll be on hand throughout this year’s sales bonanza, offering his sage advice on which TV deals are worthy of your attention and warning you off the ones that aren’t.

Lewis Empson author profile image
Lewis Empson

Lewis is the home cinema team’s senior staff writer and one of our greatest experts on TVs. He’s reviewed some of this year’s best, being a key member of the reviews team during this year’s What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 testing process. And – kind soul that he is – he’ll be on hand to flag all of the top deals he’s spotted for serious movie and gaming fans right here, on this page.

robyn quick headshot
Robyn Quick

With just over a year under their belt at What Hi-Fi? Robyn is a new, but core, member of the TV and home cinema team. They'll be on hand, helping keep this live hub up to date with all the top TV deals they’ve spotted and recommend.

Alastair Stevenson What Hi-Fi profile
Alastair Stevenson

Alastair has nearly two decades of experience covering shiny things and an overt passion for all things home cinema. Though many of the team (rightfully) question his taste in films, he’s helped review some of this year’s big-name OLEDs and Mini LED TVs. He’ll be on hand throughout this year’s Black Friday, flagging the best discounts he’s spotted for movie fans.