If you’re looking for a Big Deal Days discount on a small OLED TV, then I have some bad news for you.

Specifically, that not only is the best deal not on Amazon, it’s also worryingly easy to miss as it only appears when you checkout on the store running it – just Google it and you’ll miss it.

The good news is that right now, if you jump to Richer Sounds you can pick up the 42-inch LG C5 I just finished reviewing for £949, a £150 saving on its RRP and the best price I’ve spotted right now. For comparison’s sake, Amazon is still selling it for £1049.

LG 42-inch C5: was £1,099 now £949 at Richer Sounds The 42-inch LG C5 is the best new small OLED TV the What Hi-Fi? team has tested this year, offering solid picture quality, flawless gaming specifications and a compact bedroom, or small lounge friendly design.

If you want a new small OLED TV, this five star set is the one to get. Though the team and I found it’s a modest upgrade on the outgoing 42-inch LG C4, which won a What Hi-Fi? Award last year, it’s still a fantastic TV – especially now that stocks of the older model are drying up.

For the money you’ll get a small OLED with excellent connectivity, featuring four, rather than the standard two HDMI 2.1 inputs needed to run a current generation games console or PC at full speed.

App and HDR support are also excellent thanks to the use of LG’s established WebOS software. But most importantly, during all our comparative checks, where we ran it head-to-head with rival sets, including the 48-inch Samsung S90F, it delivered an excellent performance.

Whether it was the glistening desert of Dune: Part 2, an intense night battle during Civil War or the grim space station in Alien: Romulus, the set delivered an immersive, well balanced picture in nearly all the test scenes we threw at it.

As we said in our 42-inch LG C5 review:

"The 42-inch LG C5 is the best small OLED TV we’ve tested this year. Like its predecessors, it offers a near-flawless feature set and solid, sharp, immersive picture quality, neatly packaged in a small room-friendly frame."

Our only big word of caution is around its audio. The TV’s inbuilt 2.0 speakers are ok for basic TV watching, but lack the low end heft and precision to make a movie truly immersive. So if you want the best results you will need to budget for a soundbar to go with it, if you don’t have one already.

We’d personally recommend the five-star Sonos Beam (Gen 2), which is small and remains one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars we've reviewed from a performance-per-pound perspective. As luck would have it, there’s also a pretty good deal on the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) running right now.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TVs we’ve tested

We rate the best soundbars for movie fans

Our picks of the best 40-inch TVs