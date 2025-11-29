I've found a trick to getting the very best LG C5 OLED TV deals this Black Friday weekend
Big discount + extra discount code = mega OLED TV deal
If you thought Black Friday was done and dusted, you'd better think again.
Not only are the best Black Friday TV deals still available – I've just found a neat trick that gets you even more money off several of the best TVs, including most sizes of the excellent LG C5 OLED.
It's all down to lesser-known retailer Hughes, which is offering blanket discounts across its store, based on how much you spend:
Hughes was already matching the lowest prices on most versions of the LG C5, so these codes take even more money off, resulting in the very lowest prices you can find anywhere in the UK right now.
And in case you're wondering, yes, Hughes does offer free delivery. It's also got an excellent 4.6 rating on Trustpilot, with the summary stating that "Reviewers overwhelmingly had a great experience with this company".
So, that's the lowest prices anywhere, on amazing OLED TVs, and from a trusted online store. Seems like a win-win-win to me.
Today's best Black Friday LG C5 deals
- 42-inch LG C5: was £1400, now £740 at Hughes
- 55-inch LG C5: was £1900, now £955 at Hughes
- 65-inch LG C5: was £2700, now £1231 at Hughes
- 77-inch LG C5: was £3800, now £1851 at Hughes
42-inch LG C5 deal
Lowest-ever price: £740
The smallest version of the C5 is now the very best 42-inch TV you can buy – and it has the What Hi-Fi? Award to prove it. It's admittedly not a big improvement on the C4, but seeing as it currently costs barely any more, you may as well get the new model. Expect balanced picture quality, excellent smart and flawless gaming specs. Use code 'HUGHES24' to get this price.
Next best prices: £759 at Richer Sounds, £764 at Amazon
55-inch LG C5 deal
Lowest-ever price: £955
The LG C5 is a What Hi-Fi? 2025 Award-winner, and for good reason. With a rich, solid and engaging picture, excellent contrast and LG's famously stacked features – including a whopping four HDMI 2.1 sockets for the gamers out there – the LG C5 is an exceptional OLED TV. Use code 'HUGHES24' to get this price.
Next best prices: £979 at Richer Sounds
65-inch LG C5 deal
Lowest-ever price: £1231
The LG C5 is an exceptional TV for the money, with stunning yet balanced movie picture quality, and gaming specs and performance that even flagship rivals can't match. And, right now, Richer Sounds is offering it for vastly less than other retailers, including Amazon. Use code 'HUGHES48' to get this price.
Next best prices: £1279 at Richer Sounds, £1349 at Amazon
77-inch LG C5 deal
Lowest-ever price: £1851
Bigger is always better, right? If you agree with that sentiment, we suggest checking out the 77-inch LG C5. The set shares the same core DNA as its smaller siblings and has had a hefty sum knocked off its price thanks to this stellar deal. Use code 'HUGHES48' to get this price.
Next best prices: £1899 at Richer Sounds, £1979 at Amazon
