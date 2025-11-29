If you thought Black Friday was done and dusted, you'd better think again.

Not only are the best Black Friday TV deals still available – I've just found a neat trick that gets you even more money off several of the best TVs, including most sizes of the excellent LG C5 OLED.

It's all down to lesser-known retailer Hughes, which is offering blanket discounts across its store, based on how much you spend:

Hughes was already matching the lowest prices on most versions of the LG C5, so these codes take even more money off, resulting in the very lowest prices you can find anywhere in the UK right now.

And in case you're wondering, yes, Hughes does offer free delivery. It's also got an excellent 4.6 rating on Trustpilot, with the summary stating that "Reviewers overwhelmingly had a great experience with this company".

So, that's the lowest prices anywhere, on amazing OLED TVs, and from a trusted online store. Seems like a win-win-win to me.

Today's best Black Friday LG C5 deals

42-inch LG C5 deal

55-inch LG C5 deal

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Winner Save £945 LG OLED55C5 2025 OLED TV: was £1,900 now £955 at Hughes Lowest-ever price: £955

The LG C5 is a What Hi-Fi? 2025 Award-winner, and for good reason. With a rich, solid and engaging picture, excellent contrast and LG's famously stacked features – including a whopping four HDMI 2.1 sockets for the gamers out there – the LG C5 is an exceptional OLED TV. Use code 'HUGHES24' to get this price.

65-inch LG C5 deal