Black Friday is upon us. Yes, even though it’s a Thursday and a week before the day traditionally happens, Amazon and numerous other retailers have decided today is the day to start the event in earnest.

And while that gives me a severe sense of ennui, as a professional shiny things chaser oathbound to find the best prices possible for you, our ever awesome readers, it means I must once again dust off my deal hunting cap and brave the digital wilds to find them.

Thankfully, as you’ll know if you’ve been following our Black Friday deals live blog, as a ray of sunshine, there are at least a few good deals to be had, even this early in the event.

But, as is always the case there are also a number of discounts you would do well to steer clear of.

And sadly this year, one of them is on a product that, until mere months ago, was one of my most used pieces of home cinema hardware – the Xgimi Halo+.

The dinky portable projector I've used to host many an impromptu movie night when travelling is available for £359 on Amazon. That's a seemingly solid 40 per cent saving on its regular price.

But I can't recommend the deal, despite the Halo+'s noble service, powering more outdoor movie night adventures (as evidenced by the dent in my unit’s side), than I care to count, as there is a newer, better, option available for only £40 more right now.

Specifically, the four-star Xgimi MoGo 4, which is available on Amazon for just £399 right now (save £110).

Xgimi MoGo 4 was £509 now £399 at Amazon (save £110)

If you are looking for a small, portable projector with solid picture performance and easy set-up, the MoGo 4 could be the product for you. It uses Google TV with built-in Netflix, plus the usual streaming suspects.

Read the full Xgimi MoGo 4 review

Why this model in particular you ask? Because it’s better: plain and simple. I’ve used both side by side and the MoGo 4 is simply the better option, and one of the best you’ll get at this price. Hence its ongoing place in our best portable projectors guide.

Despite both being 1080p, the MoGo is brighter and, though far from perfect, offers better contrast, not suffering from black crush during dark scenes as much as the Halo+.

Its design is also more portable. Though both have in-built batteries, the MoGo 4 has a hinged stand design, making it easier to set up on the fly than the Halo+, which only has a clip at its bottom that lets you slightly raise its projection angle.

But, most importantly, it has Google TV. This may sound small, but Halo+'s use of Android TV and lack of a Netflix license is one of the most annoying things about it.

Having used it during trips and as the centre of an impromptu pop up cinema to entertain the sprogs, sod’s law always rings true and most people want to watch something that’s on Netflix – which requires a Chromecast or other streamer to work on the Halo+.

Faff is the arch enemy of all portable projectors, given their focus on offering easy to set up, on-the-go entertainment.

Which is why, though you’ll likely see the Halo+ front and centre on Amazon’s homepage and Black Friday home cinema deals section right now, I’d strongly suggest opting for the MoGo 4 over it.

Trust me. You’ll be better off.