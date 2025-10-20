China-based brand Xgimi has launched its latest portable projector, the Vibe One, along with a new sub-brand.

The Vibe is being pitched as an affordable, portable option for people looking for a big screen movie watching experience that won't break the bank.

Apollo Zhong, chairman at Xgimi, comments: “With Vibe One, we’re giving users a product that’s simple, fun, and dependable, while still carrying the design DNA XGIMI is known for.”

Featuring auto-keystone and auto-focus, the 1080p projector’s stand can tilt up to 160 degrees making it, in theory, easy to setup on the fly.

It also has a compact design akin to a camping lantern with a carry handle on the top. The only slight concern is that the Vibe One only offers up to 1.2 hours video or four hours music playback according to the company. So, if you're looking to watch any of Martin Scorsese's library of work you'll need a battery pack or mains connection.

In terms of sound, there are two 3W speakers featuring Sound by JBL for “rich, room-filling audio” that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. As you'd expect for a projector this class, Dolby Atmos is not included.

(Image credit: Xgimi)

The Vibe One uses Google TV with built-in Netflix support, plus the usual streaming suspects. That includes Amazon Prime Video, ITVX and Disney+.

It also includes eight Ambient Light Mode colours to help set a "vibe" when using it. You can get the projector in two different finishes: Cloud Ash and Blue Spark (featuring a yellow handle and blue base).

The projector will cost £219 in the UK and $269 in the US on 5 November, although for the latter there is a reduced early bird price of $199 if you pre-order.

Even compared to a similar model from the brand, the Xgimi MoGo 4, that is quite a low price and puts the Vibe One in the entry-level portable projector category.

When we reviewed the MoGo 4 (which launched at £509 / $499 / AU$1399), we rated it four stars for its punchy picture and easy-to-use design.

It certainly seems that Xgimi have continued its legacy with the compact build, but we will have to see how this cheaper projector fares when it comes to its picture.

