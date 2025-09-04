This just in from IFA: Xgimi is launching four new home-cinema projectors which the company says are for “serious home theatre enthusiasts”. It’s quite a deviation for the China-based company, which has previously targeted only the portable projector market.

First up, Xgimi has announced the release of the Titan, dubbing it the company’s “most premium living-room projector”. The 4K projector boasts a claimed 5000 ISO Lumens of brightness, as well as a hefty 5,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

We don’t know too much about what specifications this projector is packing, but it could well be a competitor for our current best premium ultra-short throw model, the Hisense PX3-Pro – see our best projectors guide.

The next set of projectors to join Xgimi’s ranks comes in the form of the Horizon 20 series, consisting of the Horizon 20, Horizon 20 Pro, Horizon 20 Max models.

Offering a claimed 5700 ISO Lumens of brightness, Xgimi’s latest flagship is the Horizon 20 Max. This RGB triple laser projector delivers “immersive visuals even in daylight or high-ambient light environments” according to the brand.

Every model in the lineup supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and IMAX Enhanced with native Netflix support also available.

For gamers, the projectors all include low-latency gaming modes which the company claims will have only one millisecond of input lag and a 240Hz refresh rate.

We don’t have the pricing just yet, but will update this page when we have more information.

