Best projectors 2025

Best projector under £1500

Hisense M2 Pro lifestyle projector on coffee table in front of grey wall

Hisense M2 Pro

Small in size, big on performance, the M2 Pro ticks all the right boxes for its target market

Best projector £1500-£2000

The BenQ W2720i projector, pictured on a wooden table in a living room

BenQ W2720i

The BenQ W2720i is a fantastic projector with no obvious weaknesses, hence its status as one of this year's Award-winners

Best projector £2000-£3000

Epson EH-LS9000 home cinema projector on glass AV rack with other hi-fi and AV gear in shot

Epson EH-LS9000

Epson EH-LS9000 earns a place as one of this year's top projectors, offering solid picture quality that won't be beaten at this price

Best projector £3000-£10,000

Laser home cinema projector: Sony VPL-XW5000ES

Sony VPL-XW5000ES

For yet another year, you won't find a better projector for under £10,000 than the Sony VPL-XW5000ES

Best projector over £10,000

Sony Bravia Projector 8 home cinema projector on wooden AV rack

Sony Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES)

The Sony Bravia Projector 8 is a powerhouse performer and delivers the ultimate home cinema performance

Best UST projector

Hisense PL2 UST projector on wooden AV rack against grey background

Hisense PL2

Hisense's PL2 strikes the perfect balance of performance and value for money, making it an easy recommendation to any movie fan who is short on space

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

