Best projectors 2025

Hisense M2 Pro
Small in size, big on performance, the M2 Pro ticks all the right boxes for its target market
BenQ W2720i
The BenQ W2720i is a fantastic projector with no obvious weaknesses, hence its status as one of this year's Award-winners
Epson EH-LS9000
Epson EH-LS9000 earns a place as one of this year's top projectors, offering solid picture quality that won't be beaten at this price
Sony VPL-XW5000ES
For yet another year, you won't find a better projector for under £10,000 than the Sony VPL-XW5000ES
Sony Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES)
The Sony Bravia Projector 8 is a powerhouse performer and delivers the ultimate home cinema performance
Hisense PL2
Hisense's PL2 strikes the perfect balance of performance and value for money, making it an easy recommendation to any movie fan who is short on space
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
