When all else fails, you can always rely on some seriously huge Black Friday projector deals to crop up during the savings event. We've seen huge savings on Sony, Epson and Xgimi projectors already; however, this Hisense deal might just take the proverbial cake.

The PL2, an Award-winning ultra-short throw projector designed to replace your TV, is currently just £959 at Currys, making it less than half price. We reviewed it at £1999, so this jaw dropping £1040 saving is a sight to behold.

Save £1,040 Hisense PL2: was £1,999 now £959 at Currys The Hisense PL2 ultra short throw projector is a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for 2025 for its competitive pricing, excellent features and balanced picture. Any home cinema fan can enjoy a 150-inch screen experience without having to sacrifice the entire living room for a TV that size.

Capable of beaming an image up to 150 inches onto your projector screen or, in a pinch, your wall, the PL2 offers up a feast of impressive picture and sound credentials.

This UST utilises Hisense's X-Fusion Laser Technology, which is capable of producing a bright 2700 lumen image, with punchy and vibrant colours to match. Despite this, we considered the PL2 to be balanced and consistent in our full review, and the 4K resolution means details are sharp.

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are both supported, which is appreciated as many projectors include neither, and Dolby Atmos is featured via the 30W speaker system, as well as via HDMI eARC.

Better still, Hisense includes its comprehensive Vidaa streaming platform on board, meaning you won't need to plug anything into the PL2 if streaming is your preferred method of watching.

The only area where the PL2 lags slightly behind is its gaming specifications. HDMI 2.1 is technically on board, but the projector can only reach 60Hz at 4K, or 120Hz at 1080p.

There is also an included game mode, which is automatically applied when the projector detects a signal from a gaming source. Ultimately, at this price, we find that small gaming-related setback to be far from a dealbreaker.

At its launch price of £1999, we already considered this projector to offer huge value for money. However, at just £959 – a discount of £1040 – this becomes one of the best value home cinema deals of the year.