Sony's wireless Dolby Atmos speaker system has dropped to its lowest-ever price – and now I think it's worth buying

Features
By published

An £800 saving addresses our biggest issue with the Quad system

Sony Bravia Theatre Quads wireless speaker package
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Black Friday doesn't officially kick off for another couple of weeks, and yet we're already seeing the prices of some notable home cinema products being cut back massively.

The Sony Bravia Theatre Quad, a wireless Dolby Atmos speaker solution that delivers an impressive surround-sound experience without the need to trail cables around your living room, is a prime example of this.

Sony Bravia Theatre Quad
Save £800
Sony Bravia Theatre Quad: was £2,499 now £1,699 at Peter Tyson

The Sony Bravia Theatre Quad provides clear and spacious sound, good wired and wireless connectivity and intuitive set-up. Unfortunately, the £2499 launch price was a tough pill to swallow. However, that's been recitified with a Black Friday deal that's dropped it to a new lowest-ever price of £1699 at Peter Tyson thanks to an additional £100 discount at checkout.

View Deal

Sure, the bass is still a bit underwhelming, but with a saving this huge, the prospect of investing in one of Sony's wireless subwoofers becomes a lot more reasonable. In fact, we identified this as the only sonic shortcoming in our full review.

We described the system as "clean, crisp and energetic" and complimented its ability to deliver an "immersive performance that surrounds us in a bubble of sound".

Sound effects are placed well, putting us in the middle of the action, and it does an impressive job of projecting sound upwards to produce convincing Dolby Atmos height channels.

Our final thoughts on the Sony system were this: "Calling a verdict on the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad is tricky. There are very few systems that can rival it for convenience, and it is a step up over its predecessor in many ways. However, it’s just too expensive to wholeheartedly recommend, especially when getting the very best out of it involves shelling out extra for a subwoofer."

While that statement rang true at its sky-high launch price, the Bravia Theatre Quad is now a much more compelling system at this new, lowest-ever price. Its benefits, which were once outweighed by a hefty price tag, are now back to being the highlights of this wireless surround sound system.

If you're looking for a convenient and effective way of upping your audio game, then check this deal out at Peter Tyson, and remember that the £100 additional saving is automatically applied at checkout – no need to input any discount codes or membership details.

