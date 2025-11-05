Black Friday doesn't officially kick off for another couple of weeks, and yet we're already seeing the prices of some notable home cinema products being cut back massively.

The Sony Bravia Theatre Quad, a wireless Dolby Atmos speaker solution that delivers an impressive surround-sound experience without the need to trail cables around your living room, is a prime example of this.

We initially tested it at the unnervingly expensive launch price of £2499; something that proved to be its biggest downfall. Its predecessor, the five-star HT-A9 system, launched at just £1599 – that £900 price increase proved to be a tough pill to swallow.

Ultimately, we deemed it to be a bit too pricey to give it our full recommendation, which is a shame as it sounds good (if a little bass-light), and the fact that it's wireless makes it super convenient.

Pair that with an easy set-up process, smart design and HDMI 2.1 passthrough on the hub, and the Quad seemed to be within touching distance of true greatness.

Well, it looks like our biggest issue with the Bravia Theatre Quad has been rectified this Black Friday, as it's currently enjoying an £800 discount at Peter Tyson. With the price dropping to £1699, I'm starting to reassess my feelings towards the Quad system.

It's worth noting that most other retailers, including Amazon, Richer Sounds and Currys, have this system priced at £1799 currently, but Peter Tyson is offering an additional £100 discount, which is automatically applied at checkout.

Sure, the bass is still a bit underwhelming, but with a saving this huge, the prospect of investing in one of Sony's wireless subwoofers becomes a lot more reasonable. In fact, we identified this as the only sonic shortcoming in our full review.

We described the system as "clean, crisp and energetic" and complimented its ability to deliver an "immersive performance that surrounds us in a bubble of sound".

Sound effects are placed well, putting us in the middle of the action, and it does an impressive job of projecting sound upwards to produce convincing Dolby Atmos height channels.

Our final thoughts on the Sony system were this: "Calling a verdict on the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad is tricky. There are very few systems that can rival it for convenience, and it is a step up over its predecessor in many ways. However, it’s just too expensive to wholeheartedly recommend, especially when getting the very best out of it involves shelling out extra for a subwoofer."

While that statement rang true at its sky-high launch price, the Bravia Theatre Quad is now a much more compelling system at this new, lowest-ever price. Its benefits, which were once outweighed by a hefty price tag, are now back to being the highlights of this wireless surround sound system.

If you're looking for a convenient and effective way of upping your audio game, then check this deal out at Peter Tyson, and remember that the £100 additional saving is automatically applied at checkout – no need to input any discount codes or membership details.

