I'm a huge advocate for the 4K Blu-ray format, hence why I've been listing the gains of physical media to anyone who will listen for the last three years.

Higher fidelity audio, no lagging or buffering and, most importantly, a much more consistent and sharper image are among the main benefits, and any home cinema enthusiast who's pulled the trigger on starting a 4K Blu-ray collection will echo my sentiment.

Investing in a 4K media library does, of course, require a quality disc player, and I'm recommending the one that I own and use frequently for the physical media-curious this Black Friday.

The Sony UBP-X700 is my weapon of choice when it comes to spinning high-resolution discs, and it's served me well ever since I welcomed it into my home around two years ago.

We bestowed this player with a five-star review back in 2018, which may sound like a long time ago, but we need to remember that the 4K Blu-ray player market hasn't seen much movement in years.

In fact, a slightly tweaked version called the UBP-X700/K currently features on Sony's disc player lineup; it assures us that it's basically the same player without network features. It's the first "new" player that the company has launched in over five years, which should tell you how stagnant the scene is for 4K Blu-ray players.

Back in 2018, the UBP-X700 launched at £249, but Amazon has it priced at just £225 during the Black Friday sales; not a huge discount, granted, but here me out on this discount...

Save £24 Sony UBP-X700: was £249 now £225 at Amazon This Sony 4K Blu-ray player is plugged into my TV right this very second, and I've used it to spin 4K discs constantly for the last couple of years. It delivers an impressive picture and sound performance at a price that will have you thinking twice about your streaming service subscription.

At £225, the UBP-X700 is currently cheaper than a year of Netflix's 4K subscription tier, and frankly, I would pick this disc player over Netflix any day of the week.

Netflix upped the price of its Premium tier in the UK to £18.99/month in February of this year. That option is the only way to stream in 4K HDR from Netflix, meaning you'll have to settle for 1080p if you opt for one of the "standard" plans; we also wouldn't be surprised if this price increases again in the near future.

Therefore, a year of Netflix Premium will run you approximately £228, which is slightly more than the cost of this player.

There are, admittedly, pros and cons to this comparison. You will need to factor in the cost of 4K Blu-ray discs, and you don't have the same range of content at your fingertips as Netflix offers.

Netflix has had a run of cancelling shows and offloading content recently, and I've noticed that a fair amount of its third-party content doesn't even stream in 4K HDR; either defaulting to 4K SDR or, in some cases, HD.

And to soften the blow regarding the price of 4K Blu-ray discs, I've compiled a few tempting 4K Blu-ray offers from my personal collection and our AV testing library to kick start your collection:

Blade Runner 2049 (4K + BR): was £30, now £20 at Zavvi (save £10)

You've likely seen this film named in hundreds of our AV reviews, and for good reason too. This 2017 sci-fi flick offers stunning visuals and sound, and it remains a benchmark film for assessing the capabilities of our favourite home cinema products.

The Dark Knight Trilogy (4K): was £60, now £39 at Amazon (save £21)

An undisputed champion of the superhero genre, Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy is lauded as one of the best adaptations of the Caped Crusader to date. This box set compiles all three films at a great price, and it's sitting on my Blu-ray shelf as we speak.

Alien Romulus (4K): was £20, now £16 at Amazon (save £4)

A modest saving can be found on this sci-fi horror flick, which revitalised the classic franchise with an unsettling new spin on the classic space-faring squad vs Xenomorph formula. This is a great option if you have an OLED TV, as this is quite a dark film, both visually and thematically.

Barbie (4K): was £35, now £20 at Zavvi (save £15)

She's everything, he's just Ken... yes, the pink and sparkly film phenomenon that served as half of the iconic Barbenheimer duo is on sale, and it looks glorious in 4K. Sceptics shouldn't discount this on account of it being based on a toy, as this film has an emotional and engaging story that's funny, thought-provoking and surprisingly emotional

Benefits of physical media include the fact that you won't have to rely on an internet connection to play your content, meaning you won't notice a dip in picture quality if your wi-fi is struggling.

Furthermore, when you own a 4K disc, you own it for life; unlike streaming services, in which content is frequently removed or rotated to a whole other service.

The picture and sound benefits also speak for themselves. Being someone who spends a lot of their time staring at screens and switching between 4K discs and streaming, I've become particularly sensitive to the blocky gradation that's often present on streaming services.

I've also watched my fair share of Netflix and 4K Blu-ray content (using this exact Blu-ray player) on my Sony A80L OLED TV, and can vouch that the UBP-X700 delivers a sharper image with better contrast, and sound is richer and more cinematic too.

It's also worth mentioning that I am aware of reports relating to this player occasionally sticking and freezing when playing 4K discs; however, this has happened only twice in my time using this from memory.

For £225 at Amazon, I think this plucky 4K player is a great option for anyone looking to leave streaming behind this Black Friday.