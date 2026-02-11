Everyone knows Blu-ray looks fantastic, but its audio properties are less well known. In fact, the superior sound quality could be what helps the format not only survive the streaming age, but thrive.

With sales of Blu-ray audio discs up almost 7000 per cent in the last seven years, according to music manufacturer Key Production, the format is carving out a niche as a higher-quality alternative not only to video streaming, but music streaming services too.

So what sound quality can you expect? What equipment do you need to enjoy Blu-ray audio discs at their best? And what other advantages does it have over streaming? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Blu-ray audio?

(Image credit: Sony Music Vision)

Simply put, it’s the audio track of a Blu-ray disc. But what differentiates a Blu-ray audio disc from a standard Blu-ray is the fact that “the high-quality audio experience is the main feature,” according to Mike Hicks, group joint head of sales at Key Production Group.

This doesn’t mean a Blu-ray audio disc can’t have visuals as well. For example, the Pink Floyd At Pompeii MCMLXXII 4K Blu-ray that was announced last month definitely qualifies as a Blu-ray audio disc, not only because the content is focused on the music, but also because it features a new audio mix in stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos. There’s also a version of the film that’s ‘concert-only’, if all you want is the music.

Some Blu-ray audio discs don’t even need a TV. Instead, you navigate them using the Blu-ray player’s remote control. You can switch between stereo and multichannel audio using the remote’s coloured buttons.

Why choose Blu-ray audio?

The obvious reason is the quality. Like other physical media formats, Blu-ray discs can hold a lot more information than the digital files transmitted by streaming services. The high-bitrate, lossless Dolby TrueHD foundation preserves a lot more data than a Dolby Digital Plus file of the type used by music streaming services.

Streaming services have to compress the files to decrease their size and use less bandwidth, which strips out more data and degrades the sound quality. So just as 4K Blu-ray discs are better quality than 4K video streaming services, Blu-ray audio is far superior to the compressed audio of even the best music streaming services.

Blu-ray audio has “wider dynamic range, deeper bass, with greater detail and more immersive surround effects,” Hicks says.

But the sound isn’t just superior in terms of quality, it’s also more consistent. Because streaming relies on an internet connection, the quality can vary depending on the speed or robustness of the connection. Whereas with Blu-ray audio – as with any physical music format – you’ll get the same high-quality audio experience every time, as long as all the components are working as they should.

And then there’s the question of ownership. Fans of physical media will know all about this – you pay once, and then the content is yours forever. With the subscription model of streaming, it’s true, a relatively low monthly payment gets you access to far more audio content. But you’re only ever renting it – the minute you stop subscribing, all that music is gone forever.

The physical aspect of this should not be overlooked. As the vinyl revival has shown, there’s a definite appetite for something tactile to go with the audio, and the packaging plays a big part of that. As Hicks says: “Taking the disc out of its packaging and putting it on is a commitment to sit and really listen.” It’s a proper meal to savour, in the order the artist intended, rather than the ‘bit of this, bit of that’ approach from Spotify's all-you-can-eat buffet.

Manufacturers realise this, and have pulled out all the stops when it comes to deluxe packaging and extras. Blu-ray audio discs are often part of deluxe boxsets from the likes of Kevin Ayers, Roger Waters, Hawkwind and John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest. Which include extras like booklets, posters and rare unseen footage.

What sound quality is Blu-ray audio?

Blu-ray audio is hi-res (i.e. better than CD quality), at 24 bits with sampling rates of 96kHz or 192kHz. For comparison, CD quality (i.e. lossless) is 16-bit / 44.1kHz.

What equipment do you need to play Blu-ray audio discs?

(Image credit: Panasonic)

First and foremost, you’ll need a Blu-ray player. While one of the best Blu-ray players will obviously serve you better than a bog-standard one, even the PS5 is capable of playing Blu-ray audio discs, including in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

If you’re using a surround sound setup, you’ll also need an AV receiver that supports lossless formats – check our guide to the best AV receivers. Or you could just use one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars with added height channels.

What albums are available on Blu-ray audio?

Your choice is more limited than the older and more established format of vinyl, but there’s still plenty to choose from. The Alan Parsons Project, Jethro Tull, Yes, King Crimson, David Gilmour, Pearl Jam and David Bowie have all released on Blu-ray audio, many featuring Dolby Atmos. Retailers to check out include Pure Audio, SDE and of course Amazon. Happy listening!

