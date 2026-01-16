It's already come to 4K IMAX and vinyl, and now Pink Floyd At Pompeii – MCMLIXXII is coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time. The iconic 1972 concert film will release on 27th February – you can pre-order it here.

The film (renamed from its original title of Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii) has been upgraded from the original 35mm footage with newly mixed audio in stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos. The 4K IMAX release received the same treatment when it was released last year.

Pre-dating the release of the band's legendary album The Dark Side Of The Moon, the film features Pink Floyd performing in the empty ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheatre in Pompeii. You might think the lack of audience would hamper the film, but it actually lends it an almost spectral quality.

Filmed in 1971, it was the first live concert to ever take place at Pompeii. The setlist includes Echoes, A Saucerful Of Secrets, and One Of These Days.

The film also includes rare behind-the-scenes footage of Pink Floyd starting work on The Dark Side Of The Moon at Abbey Road Studios.

Label Sony Music Vision calls this restoration the film's "most premium form to date". It was led by Lana Topham, Director of Restoration for Pink Floyd, and involved enhancing colours, and meticulously reviewing each frame and repairing by hand. We're promised a "natural and vivid appearance with minimal grain adjustments".

The audio received just as much attention as the visuals. Steven Wilson – who also worked on the audio for the IMAX release – sought to preserve how the band would have sounded back then, while enhancing the film's depth and clarity.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pink Floyd are enjoying something of a resurgence (though of course fans will argue they never went away). Last month saw the 50th anniversary re-release of Wish You Were Here, which became the band's second number one record in the Official UK Albums Chart in 2025. The album is now certified 3x Platinum in the UK and 7x in the United States.

MORE:

This Pink Floyd turntable won't leave you feeling comfortably numb

7 best Pink Floyd tracks to test your hi-fi system

The best 4K Blu-ray players you can buy with Money