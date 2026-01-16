Calling all prog fans! Pink Floyd At Pompeii MCMLXXII is coming to 4K Blu-ray next month with Dolby Atmos

The iconic concert film has been upgraded to 4K from the original 35mm and remixed in Dolby Atmos.

It's already come to 4K IMAX and vinyl, and now Pink Floyd At Pompeii – MCMLIXXII is coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time. The iconic 1972 concert film will release on 27th February – you can pre-order it here.

The film (renamed from its original title of Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii) has been upgraded from the original 35mm footage with newly mixed audio in stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos. The 4K IMAX release received the same treatment when it was released last year.

The audio received just as much attention as the visuals. Steven Wilson – who also worked on the audio for the IMAX release – sought to preserve how the band would have sounded back then, while enhancing the film's depth and clarity.

