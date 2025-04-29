Pink Floyd at Pompeii MCMLXXII arrives on vinyl for the first time

Pink Floyd's iconic 1971 performance, recorded in Pompeii’s ancient Roman amphitheatre, is receiving a release across multiple formats on 2nd May, marking the first time this historic concert has been available on vinyl.

The release presents the band's performance – famously filmed without an audience in the historic ruins – capturing the group at a pivotal moment just before they began work on their landmark album The Dark Side Of The Moon.

This significant restoration project follows the discovery of the original 35mm cut negative within Pink Floyd's own archives. Each frame has undergone meticulous hand restoration to create what Lana Topham, Director of Restoration for Pink Floyd, describes as "the first full 90-minute cut" that combines the original concert footage with additional Abbey Road Studios documentary segments.

The technical aspects of the restoration are particularly noteworthy. Acclaimed songwriter, producer & Porcupine Tree frontman and Grammy-nominated spatial audio mixer Steven Wilson has created new audio mixes in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround and stereo formats.

The 2LP vinyl edition features the stereo mix spread across four sides, with the final side containing two bonus tracks – 'Careful With that Axe, Eugene – Alternate Take' and 'A Saucerful of Secrets – Unedited' – that also appear on the 2CD release.

The film itself captures Pink Floyd performing seminal tracks including both parts of 'Echoes', 'A Saucerful of Secrets', 'One of These Days' and 'Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun'. This period represents what many fans consider the band's most experimental phase, bridging their earlier psychedelic work with the more structured compositions that would follow.

The remastered film landed in cinemas and IMAX worldwide from 24 April, ahead of the physical formats like the vinyl and Blu-ray versions releasing on 2nd May. The latter includes both the 85-minute feature film, and the 60-minute concert performance, though omits the bonus tracks included on the vinyl and CD releases.

The 2LP vinyl edition can be snapped up by eager listeners for $41 / £38 / AU$100 – just make sure you pair it with one of the best turntables for the ultimate listening experience.

