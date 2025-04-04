Vinyl Week returns next week: exclusive reviews, top turntable designers’ favourite records, tips for collecting vinyl and more

It's that time of the year again: Record Store Day 2025 lands on Saturday 12th April and to join in on the fun, What Hi-Fi? will once again be running a Vinyl Week special in the lead-up to the big day.

Running from Monday 7th April to Sunday 13th April, this year's Vinyl Week 2025 in association with Technics will be focusing on all things vinyl and turntable-related.

We'll have new reviews of exciting turntables – from a gorgeous new high-end model to a very unusual portable model with a storied history – along with a host of features, advice and tips for those new to record collecting and vinyl die-hards.

Vinyl continues to soar in popularity, with sales of the physical format once again rising in 2024 across the UK and the US, even with streaming being a dominant force. With more artists bringing out new releases on vinyl, big retailers – WHSmith, John Lewis – selling records once again in store, and more turntables being released than in the past decade, there's just no stopping music fans' appetite for this enduring format.

In the coming week, we'll have top turntable manufacturers (Clearaudio, Linn, Pro-Ject, Vertere, Michell and more) sharing their favourite records, while our editorial team will be exploring a more sustainable future for vinyl, how using and bring real-life insights from independent record store owners on current buying habits.

(Image credit: Clear-Barrell Photography)

Of course, we are a buying guide and so we have a wealth of advice about turntables, cartridges, phono stages and more. We will offer handy advice on what to look for when buying a turntable and how to set it up correctly, how to add a turntable to your existing music/TV system, the best accessories to upgrade your deck, and practical tips on how to store your newly bought records.

Most excitingly, we will also be sharing insights from our readers – that's you! We asked the question: How big is your vinyl collection? And how often do you add to it? – and we have had superb responses from avid vinyl fans that we will be collating in a separate article. As always, get involved in the comments and on our forums to get chatting with like-minded fans of this enduring analogue format.

Vinyl Week kicks off on Monday 7th April – next week! – and you will be able to stay updated on all the latest reviews, features and advice by heading to our dedicated Vinyl Week hub on the website; or simply bookmark this page to check out the latest highlights and headlines all next week. Check out our social media channels for exclusive videos and some surprises from our archives too...

