The biggest day in the vinyl enthusiast’s calendar is, like the queues that will inevitably form outside record store doors, just around the corner.

On Saturday 12th April, thousands of record stores around the world will celebrate their day – why, Record Store Day, of course! – by stocking exclusive RSD album releases, enjoying extended opening hours and hosting special events.

If you, like me, plan on heading to your local store, either to grab one of those special drops or simply to soak up the crowd vibes, there are a few things you can do to ensure your day goes smoothly…

1. Plan ahead, duh

Not every store participating in RSD will stock every special release – I learned that the hard way some years ago, thinking that bagging a seemingly ordinary Suede release would take one store visit and all of 10 minutes.

And naturally the more hyped drops, such as Lou Reed’s Metal Machine Music (50th Anniversary) release on silver ‘metallic’ vinyl this year, of which only 2500 are available globally, will probably go pretty quickly after doors open to those who have queued. Want Taylor Swift’s Fortnight (quantities unknown!)? The same applies.

So if you have a must-own record or two in mind that you’ll be gutted to miss out on on the day, call the store you plan on visiting to see if they will carry it.

Alternatively, check their website to see if they’ve posted what RSD stock they have, or drop them a message on Instagram if they’re particularly active on social media.

Locate one or two nearby back-up stores for a Plan B. And, importantly, arrive early – at least two hours before opening time, going by my experience of smaller, non-central London stores; or much, much earlier (some people queue overnight) if you’re going to big, popular stores like the UK’s Rough Trade outlets.

I’m stating the obvious here, but that probably means an early start for your Saturday so, for crying out loud, take some breakfast with you, or alternatively a mate who can pop over to the bakery while you stay in line. No one likes to shop when they’re hangry.

Speaking of mates, if one has asked you to grab the same release you’re getting for them too, just be aware that some stores offer a ‘one copy per person’ policy.

The pressure should be off if your RSD wishlist is longer and you will be happy snagging one or two. Just don't get carried away with the event – buy what you actually want and what you'll listen to, rather than just buying for the occasion, not least as RSD exclusives typically carry a high price tag.

(Image credit: Record Store Day)

2. Check second-hand vinyl

That said, RSD is a great opportunity to browse both brand-new and second-hand records that aren’t RSD releases, and stores will be sure to have stocked up on the latter, knowing full well there is an increasingly large audience for second-hand vinyl and that their footfall will probably reach a year-high that day.

If you will be digging through the second-hand crates, the usual second-hand record shopping advice applies: take the record out of the sleeves and find the brightest place in the store (or step outside into the sunlight briefly) to check for scuffs or scratches.

Remember, a good sign of a well-looked-after record is a well-looked-after cover. And if it’s not too busy and the store lets you spin records there and then, give them a quick listen.

3. Don’t get discouraged

While it’s very unlikely that highly limited exclusives will be easily up for grabs once they’re gone, some RSD albums will inevitably get a wider release down the track in similar form. So if you miss out, keep your eyes peeled for a larger repress.

Plus, if your wishlist is, say, available in larger quantities (five thousand or more, say), they could well pop up on Discogs to purchase soon after.

While RSD is all about in-store purchases, leftover RSD stock is often up for grabs from stores’ online sites a day or two after, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Make a day of it!

Plenty of record stores participating in RSD around the world are hosting special events. For example, Permanent Records Roadhouse in LA are hosting a live debut performance of brand-new ambient work from William Cashion (Future Islands) and Jeff Schroeder (Smashing Pumpkins).

The RSD organisation itself is hosting a pop-up event at London’s Truman Brewery, selling mystery vinyl for a fiver a pop.

And the Northside Records store I’ll be heading to in Melbourne has rotating DJs all day, plus live performances and in-store signings from two local bands.

So check out nearby store events (you can search your area’s RSD events here) and make a day of it! Find somewhere good for lunch or dinner nearby, and check out a listening bar if you’re heading to a city…

And the Sunday? That’s for listening to your new RSD purchases at home in your favourite chair.

(Image credit: ChakisAtelier, Getty Images and Future)

