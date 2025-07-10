The A95L QD-OLED was Sony's top model for 2023, but will it get a successor?

In all of the excitement of a sales event such as Amazon Prime Day, which is now into its unprecedented third day, it can be easy to forget to appreciate what you've already got.

I've been reviewing TVs for almost two decades now, but I'm far from impervious to the lure of these amazing deals, and I frequently find my finger hovering over the 'Place Order' button on an OLED TV deal.

But I am fighting the urge more successfully this time, and while my situation is fairly unusual – and very lucky – it's still one that might be familiar to some of you.

You see, I currently have a 65-inch Sony A95L, and it is undoubtedly the best TV I have ever owned.

But it's also almost two years old, now, and even better OLED TVs are now available.

The thing is, those better OLED TVs, which I consider to be the Sony Bravia 8 II (the A95L's successor) and LG G5, are still mega expensive.

That's despite recent discounts: the Bravia 8 II is £2699 at Richer Sounds, while the G5 is £3099 at Richer Sounds (and you can claim £400 in cashback).

So, are those TVs so much better than my A95L that they're worth spending roughly £2700 on? Not at all.

And even if they were, buying now would be a daft decision, because the Bravia 8 II and G5, which launched only recently, will drop in price even further in the coming months.

I expect the G5's price in particular to plummet. Last year's 65-inch G4 dipped below £2000 during Black Friday last November, and I expect the new G5 to drop to a similar level this November.

Getting a great OLED TV deal during Amazon Prime Day in the summer means picking up a model from the previous year – and doing that now just wouldn't be a worthwhile upgrade for me. I know: first-world problems.

Although, having said all of that, there is one exception.

The 77-inch LG C4 is down to an incredibly low price of just £1600 at Amazon.

In pure quality terms, that would of course be a downgrade on my 65-inch A95L. But I'd be looking at a 12-inch increase in screen size, and that certainly would be an upgrade in itself.

Hmmm, perhaps resisting isn't quite as easy as I've made it out to be...

LG OLED77C4 2024 OLED TV £3800 £1600 at Amazon (save £2200)

Lowest-ever price: £1600

While we haven't specifically tested the 77-inch version of the LG C4, experience tells us that it should perform just like the 65-inch model, which is superb. Expect punchy, sharp and detailed picture quality, reasonable sound and stellar gaming specs.

