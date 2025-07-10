Prime Day has entered its third day. And with it, as expected, we have seen a wealth of TV deals land.

Also as expected, and predicted by our TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons, ahead of the event, some of the best deals around target LG’s ever popular C-line of OLED TVs.

One of the most alluring of these, at first glance, is on its latest five-star LG C5. This set impressed us so much when we reviewed it that we reported: “it's probably the best TV for most people.”

Which is probably a key reason for you to be tempted, with Amazon offering the 55-inch model for £1699 ($1599.99 in the US / AU$2920 in Australia).

To be clear, I get the allure. That's a £100 discount on the C5’s normal price, and every penny counts right now.

But, before you pull the trigger, I have one firm bit of advice: you may want to hold fire.

Because there’s a much better deal on the 55-inch LG C4. You can now grab it at Amazon now for a significantly cheaper £859 ($1096.99 in the US / N/A Australia). That’s a massive £1240 saving on its launch price.

LG OLED55C4: was £859 now £2,100 at Amazon The C4 isn't LG's latest model and the C5 does offer improvements. But at its current price this is one of the best value OLEDs around – period. Add to this great picture quality and flawless gaming specifications and it's one of the easiest recommendations we have made this Prime Day.

But how can you recommend the LG C4 over the C5 when you say the newer model is brighter, has better colour accuracy and is the step-down OLED to beat this year, you ask?

Value for money.

At What Hi-Fi?, we always factor performance-per-pound / dollar. And the C4 is the clear winner by that metric, thanks to that hefty discount and its still excellent performance. This is especially true when the C5’s only very modest current discount is taken into account.

I made the same point explaining why we were recommending the LG C2 over the LG C3 during that year’s Prime Day many moons ago.

On top of that, in my experience from tracking past LG OLEDs’ prices, now is not a good time in general to buy the C5.

As I said prior to Prime Day, there are certain points of the year where the price of LG’s latest OLEDs massively drop. And, if history repeats itself, you should see much better prices on the C5 appear in the next few months.

Having seen both sets, I can also confirm that the older C4 is still a fantastic set that will meet most movie fans' needs.

While our side by side comparisons in our dedicated viewing rooms do show that the C5 offers performance improvements over the C4, the older model remains an excellent OLED. Which is why it is still a top recommendation in our best OLED TV buying guide.

The TV features flawless gaming specifications thanks to its use of four full HDMI 2.1 connections, that can all run a current generation PS5 or Xbox Series X/S at full speed. It also has superb app support.

Most importantly, its picture quality is still excellent. The C4 delivers a vibrant but never overbaked picture with solid motion handling that will make everything from action movies to slow-burning thrillers shine.

As we say in our LG C4 review:

“[Its] brightness and sharpness make for an image with lots of pop and dynamism, and the rich tone and vibrant colours are a delight – but LG has tempered all of this with realism, consistency and authenticity.”

All in all, if you want an OLED right now, the LG C4 is a fantastic option and the one we at What Hi-Fi? highly recommend.

