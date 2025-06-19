The LG C5 is one of 2025’s top OLEDs. We know that because we reviewed it back in March, putting it head to head with its rivals in our dedicated test rooms.

Since then, we have used it as a frame of reference for competing TVs, with its bright, punchy and nicely accurate picture, and flawless app and gaming specifications making it an enticing option for any shopper.

The fact that it came out mere months ago, however, means it currently still carries a fairly hefty price tag. It may have now been discounted, but the 65-inch version will still set you back more than £2000 / $2000.

Meanwhile, the older LG C4, which remains an excellent option for movie and game fans, and which our reviewers are still very happy to recommend, has had its price plummet since the C5’s arrival. We’ve seen it go as low as £1199 this month alone.

This situation is bound to change, though; so when will our advice shift to recommending the C5 over its older sibling?

This guide details when we expect the C5’s price to drop further, based on our experience in covering past LG models and shopping events, including the fast-approaching Amazon Prime Day.

Past models’ pricing

Image 1 of 3 LG C4 price history, from launch, through to today. (Image credit: Pricespy) LG C3 pricing, from launch, through to today. (Image credit: Pricespy) LG C2 price history, from launch, through to today. (Image credit: Pricespy)

Looking at the gallery detailing the price history of the 65-inch LG C2, LG C3 and LG C4 you can see a clear pattern, with there being three key periods when each model’s price has significantly dropped.

Amazon Prime Day

(Image credit: Amazon)

The first big drop for every model usually lands around July, in line with Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

And I’m expecting history to repeat itself with the C5. The only issue might be that, as we are still relatively early in the year, stocks of the C4 are still plentiful. Based on the pattern shown in the graphs, the older model will also get hefty discounts at the event as stores try to clear stock.

That means, while you will probably see every size of the C5 get a decent discount, especially on the LG Store if last year’s C4 savings are anything to go by, the older model will quite likely still represent a better deal from a performance-per-pound perspective.

Black Friday

(Image credit: Future)

Once Prime Day is out of the way, prices of OLEDs, new and old, tend to decline at a fairly steady rate until Black Friday – the yearly shopping event that happens at the end of November. You can see this pattern repeat on the C2, C3 and C4.

But, even here, I would advise caution before going straight for the C5. Unless there’s a huge spike in demand, I still expect prices for the C4 to be better outside very specific flash sales.

Some amazing deals do often happen in the run up to and during the event, but they tend to have time limits – and retailers frequently run out of stock fast if it's a particularly impressive discount.

This is why at this point in the year, our advice tends to fluctuate depending on the deals running at the time.

The New Year

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Black Friday might get a lot of attention, but the biggest discounts on LG C-series OLEDs tend to arrive in the New Year.

There are many reasons for this, the main ones being the January sales and the fact that, for as long as we can remember, LG has unveiled its new C-series model at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

This inevitably causes most magpies to start ignoring the older model; as a consequence, prices drop markedly. It’s at this point we usually reconsider our buying advice.

Short of the anticipated LG C6 completely reworking the wheel, this will most likely be when we start recommending the LG C5 over its predecessor to most people.

A final word of advice

Remember what's right for you Remember what's right for you Alastair Stevenson Editor-in-chief As a final word of caution, it is worth remembering our advice is heavily influenced by our performance-per-pound/dollar metric. We know full well there are plenty of home cinema fans, and buyers in general, who want only the latest hardware. That’s why we have a “new” recommendation in our best OLED TV guide. TVs are ultimately entertainment devices, so if you need a new one this second, can afford it, and are 100 per cent against getting an older model, the C5 is a solid option – we have awarded it five stars for a reason. Equally, it’s worth questioning if you need a new TV at all. I love new tech, but OLEDs are very expensive, so it’s worth remembering that you don’t have to upgrade every year. If you have an LG C2, as I do, I’d go so far as to actively advise you to save your money right now, unless you feel very strongly about the C5.

