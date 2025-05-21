Two of the best OLED TVs of 2025 are on sale right now – save hundreds on the LG G5 and C5

On the hunt for an OLED TV but not sure where to find the best bang for your buck? Luckily, we have spotted these deals that are well worth a second look.

For those looking for the best value OLED, the 55-inch LG C5 has crashed to £1520 at Richer Sounds. That saves you £380 off its original price of £1900 – not bad considering it only launched two months ago.

The 55-inch LG G5 is also available at an impressive discount and is our recommendation if you are looking for next-level picture performance. You can get it for £1920 at Richer Sounds, lopping off £480 from its original price.

On top of that, LG is also offering a cashback deal on both models, which means you can save even more. The cashback is dependent on the model, according to LG, so check here to see how much you could claim.

And if that wasn't already good enough, Richer Sounds is throwing in a free LG soundbar with each of these OLED TVs for good measure.

LG OLED55G5: was £2399 now £1920 at Richer Sounds (save £480)

You can save £480 on this LG flagship OLED which "ticks every box we look for in a five-star TV". With exceptional picture with bold highlights, rich colours and crisp details, this is a deal worth your time.

Five stars

LG OLED55C5: was £1900 now £1520 at Richer Sounds (save £380)

The 55-inch LG C5 is also available for a hefty discount, boasting an uncompromising feature set and an engagingly vibrant picture.

Five stars

While we have not yet reviewed the 55-inch G5, the 65-inch model earned a five-star rating for its "dazzlingly bright image” and “crisp picture.”

Where the mid-range LG C5 uses "traditional" OLED technology, the 4K LG G5 is the first TV to launch with the brand’s new Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel.

The C5 is also missing the new Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 2, which is the more powerful processor found on the G5. The G5 gets the AI Perceived Object Enhancer, AI Super Upscaling, and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping picture features.

Instead, it uses an Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 8, which is a bit slower and cuts out some of the more advanced AI features.

When we tested the G5, its sharp and detailed overall image impressed as well as its rich, vibrant colours.

As we say in our 65-inch G5 review, while watching Top Gun: Maverick, “What is immediately striking is how bright the new Primary RGB Tandem TV looks next to a conventional OLED. We’re talking levels that, in cases where peak-brightness highlights are on show, such as when Maverick engages the scramjet of the Darkstar hypersonic aircraft, we are compelled to shield our eyes from the blazing brightness."

The LG C5 is certainly not to be sniffed at, though. In our five-star review, we said that this OLED TV is "a simply exquisite TV for watching movies".

Skin tones look realistic, and subjects stand out against the background to striking effect, with sharp yet never over-etched or artificial-looking edges.

We certainly recommend budgeting for a dedicated sound system with both TVs. However, their audio performance is less dazzling than their pictures. The sound is perfectly fine for day-to-day use, but when using the TV's sound to enjoy a meatier home cinema experience, it does fall short.

Thankfully, you needn't worry too much about that, as Richer Sounds is throwing a free LG soundbar with each of these OLED TVs, though the model varies depending on which TV you choose.

There are four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets on both models. These are all capable of handling 4K/165Hz (as well as the 4K/120Hz that current consoles max out at, of course) signals with VRR and ALLM.

Richer Sounds is also offering a range of similar deals on all the other size options for both the LG C5 and LG G5, so there is bound to be an option that floats your boat.

