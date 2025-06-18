Quick! Get an £1100 discount on a 55-inch LG OLED TV while you still can
If you've been patiently waiting for OLED TV prices to hit the lowest price possible, playing discontinuation chicken and running the risk of missing out altogether, now seems the time to pull the trigger.
That's because the 55-inch LG B4 is down to an incredibly low £579 at LG.com right now.
That's an incredible discount of £1121 on the launch price and the lowest price for a 55-inch OLED TV that I think I've ever seen.
In the interests of full transparency, we have not reviewed the B4. However, we have reviewed its predecessor, the B3, and that's excellent. I also saw the B4 in action at a launch event and it looked very good indeed.
LG B4 55-inch 2024 OLED TV £1700 £579 at LG.com (save £1121)
LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024, the B4 is less bright, less powerful and less fancy-looking than the awesome C4, but we described the preceding B3 as "all the TV that most people will ever need", and there's little reason to think this new model will be any different. It's got four top-spec HDMI sockets, too, boosting its appeal for even hardcore gamers.
Price check: £579 at John Lewis, £774 at Currys, £599 at Richer Sounds
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024. It's less bright than the excellent C4, less powerful and less stylish, but I think that all three of those downgrades should be easy to live with at this price.
The lower brightness will make the image slightly less punchy than that of the C4 (not to mention MLA OLED TVs such as the G4), but the B4 will still have the pixel-level contrast control of other OLED TVs, which should make it brilliantly dynamic next to backlit TVs – particularly those at this sort of price. Unless you tend to watch TV in a room flooded in bright sunlight, the lower brightness shouldn't be much of an issue.
The lower-powered chip means the B4 has slightly less-advanced picture processing than the C4, but it should be on a par with that of older C-series models, which were excellent. As for the styling, basic feet and thicker bezels are surely a fair trade-off for such low price.
We described last year's B3 as 'all the TV that most people will ever need', and there's no reason to think that this new version will be anything other than at least as good. In a B-series first, it has even got four HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, making this a seriously strong option for even the most hardcore of gamers.
The B4's replacement, the B5, is now available, but very little has changed on the spec sheet and I'm not expecting a significantly better performance, so I would save the money (the 55-inch B5 is currently £1499) and buy the older model.
LG's TVs tend not to sound great (honestly, no TV does), so budget for a separate soundbar if you can. Otherwise, this looks like an absolutely cracking deal on a brand-new OLED TV.
