Coffee table-style projectors are becoming increasingly popular; however, Chinese projector manufacturer Xgim's long-running Horizon series has played a key role in popularising them.

The Horizon Pro, launched in 2023, represented the biggest evolution of the lineup yet, featuring a sleek faux leather-clad design and a host of new AV-focused features.

We reviewed it at £1749 initially; however, Xgimi's current summer sales event has knocked the price down to just £849 at Amazon. That's an absurd saving of £900, but it's only down to this price until the 17th of August.

Xgimi Horizon Ultra: was £1,749 now £849 at Amazon The Xgimi Horizon Ultra is one of the growing number of “home cinema in a box” home projectors doing the rounds. It is also one of the highest scoring units in its class that we have reviewed, earning a solid 4 star rating when we tested it.

What makes this projector stand out is Xgimi's bold design choices. Instead of the usual flat box, you get a near-cubic unit, wrapped in leather with a distinctive Misty Gold finish.

It is clearly designed to blend into your living room rather than dominate it, though whether you'll love or hate the aesthetic is entirely subjective.

The real innovation, though lies in Xgimi's Dual Light system, which combines laser and LED lighting.

This hybrid approach covers more than 95 per cent of the DCI P3 colour spectrum, while pumping out 2300 lumens of brightness in the process.

Our review found the colour response genuinely impressive, with much bolder, richer saturations than most projectors at this price point.

The brightness claim feels conservative too – real-world performance often exceeds the quoted specifications, delivering images with striking intensity and excellent detail.

The trade-off comes with black levels, which can look greyed over and slightly milky in darker scenes. But it does mean the Horizon Ultra performs better with some ambient light rather than in completely darkened rooms – which actually suits its living room aspirations perfectly.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

You get proper 4K resolution via DLP's XPR technology, plus Dolby Vision support alongside standard HDR formats.

It also handles screen sizes from 40 to 200 inches, with motorised zoom and automatic keystone correction making setup refreshingly straightforward.

The built-in Harman Kardon speakers provide decent sound that projects away from the unit itself, creating a more immersive experience than most built-in solutions.

While the Android TV platform can be patchy (Netflix support was broken for us during testing), the optimised apps such as Prime Video and Disney+ work well with the projector's capabilities.

In short, if you are after a projector that doesn't look like typical AV kit while delivering impressive results, this exceptional deal is definitely worth considering.

