Esoteric has announced the launch of two new hi-fi products: the N-05XE streaming preamplifier with headphone amp and the S-05XE power amplifier.

The new models combine to form part of the high-end Japanese band's new 'XE' series, which aims to take Esoteric's established N-05 and S-05 models to new heights thanks to next-generation components and refined sonic performance.

The new S-05XE power amplifier boasts 30 watts per channel of Class A power into 8 ohms, with a large toroidal core transformer pushing to deliver what Esoteric claims is a clear, detailed and "hyper dynamic" performance.

The S-05XE also makes use of a new symmetrical balanced input buffer amplifier, designed to block unwanted noise in pursuit of a more "meticulously detailed sound", while a wave-shaped heat sink aims to reduce peak resonance for a claimed neutral sonic reproduction.

The amp also makes use of Esoteric’s isolation feet and semi-floating top panel, design aspects which seek to contribute to the S-05XE's "open and natural sonic character".

Physical connections, meanwhile, come courtesy of a RCA, XLR and proprietary ES-Link analogue inputs.

(Image credit: Esoteric)

The N-05XE, conversely, has been designed to deliver "the highest sound quality in the smallest possible system configuration", blending network streaming features with a dual balanced preamplifier and a built-in headphone amp.

The brand's next-generation discrete 'G2' DAC is central to the preamp's performance, teasing "rich musicality" when backed by Esoteric's independent digital signal processing technologies. It uses two independent FPGA digital processing algorithms, which are optimised separately for PCM and DSD files, with native playback of DSD512 files supported.

The N-05XE makes use of a 'Master Sound' high-precision clock circuit for a more precise performance, while the unit's dual-mono configuration offers separate left/right analogue and power supply circuits to minimise sonic distortion.

The new unit has ethernet and wi-fi connections, while streaming services are accessible via the Esoteric Sound Stream app, including Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Spotify Connect and it is Roon certified, too. It even has Bluetooth streaming, with support for LDAC, aptX HD and LHDC codecs.

Physical connections for the N-05XE include, RCA, XLR, optical inputs and USB (type B and type C), as well as RCA, XLR and ES-Link outputs. For personal listening, a 6.3mm headphone jack sits alongside a four-pin XLR option. You can connect up to two USB drives to the streaming preamp, too, for instant access to your digital music files.

​Both new additions to the Esoteric XE range are available in silver or black finishes, with hefty price tags of $13,000 for the N-05XE and $13,500 for the S-05X (further prices pending).

