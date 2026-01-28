Sonos has announced an upgraded version of its streaming amp, and it's built to take on large-scale tasks for audiophiles in "complex residential" situations. This comes after a quiet year for the brand, after it had to go back to the drawing board with its app due to a less-than-well recieved redesign in 2024.

The Amp Multi is primed for the custom installation market, with Sonos claiming that it's worked closely with integrators to develop a solution to make audio installations "simpler, more flexible, and more scalable" in "larger and more sophisticated" houses.

It features eight amplified outputs, delivering 125 watts per channel, and audio output can be divided into up to four configurable zones.

It features Sonos' built-in wireless streaming platform, and it's fully compatible with the Sonos app for both playback and set-up. This includes a simple audio PIN system, which makes connecting to the streaming amp quicker and easier.

From these eight outputs, you can control up to 24 Architectural Speakers (three per channel) across Sonos' in-ceiling, in-wall, and outdoor speaker ranges. Put simply, this will far exceed the needs of many and will appeal more to those who have larger homes, which require more complex and demanding installs.

(Image credit: Sonos)

Hardware-wise, the Amp Multi sports a highly efficient GaN power architecture paired with Class-D post-filter feedback, which Sonos says will deliver "clean, controlled sound while improving thermal efficiency across every zone", which means that the system can operate silently over long listening periods.

Sonos is also introducing ProTune on the Amp Multi, which is a new manual sound optimisation that gives installers "granular control of each output", with a 10-band parametric EQ and options to control gain, width control and delay offset.

Finally, the rack-ready design uses the standard 1.5U chassis configuration, with Sonos also selling a matching 2U rack mount seperately. This has been designed with built-in ventilation above and below the unit, allowing for optimal thermal management and easier cable routing solutions.

Pricing for the Amp Multi hasn't been revealed as of yet, however given the target market, and the £699 / $799 / AU$1099 price of the existing two-channel Sonos Amp, we expect a figure to reflect the stately homes that Sonos expects this amplifier to end up in.

Sonos is yet to confirm a launch date either, however it states that it will be available to purchase in "the coming months" via Sonos installation partners, and it will exhibit the Amp Multi at the upcoming Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026 event in Barcelona next week.

