Leema Acoustics has announced it will launch four new premium amplifiers at the upcoming Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2026.

The Welsh hi-fi brand’s new 100 series comprises two analogue-only integrated amplifiers, the i85 and the i150, while the iD85 and iD50 models are equipped with digital inputs and a “high-performance” digital-to-analogue converter (DAC) that is based on the ESS Sabre 9028Q2M.

According to Leema, the amps “remain faithful to Leema Acoustics’ core amplifier DNA, with a strong emphasis on dynamic control and ultra-low distortion”. All four models are manufactured in Leema’s factory in Wales.

They each use Class A/B amplification, with the i85 and iD85 offering 85 watts per channel and the i150 and iD150 providing 150 watts.

Across the range, there are four RCA inputs, while the digital models also have five digital inputs: two coaxial, two optical and a single USB connection, which supports high-resolution audio up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM.

(Image credit: Leema Acoustics)

If you’re paying for a premium amplifier, you might be tempted to use an external phono stage to ensure you get the very best sound when playing records, but the 100 series features a moving-magnet phono stage that Leema says is derived from its existing Essentials Phono model.

Should you wish to use an external phono preamplifier for your vinyl system, though, Leema has included suitable analogue outputs on each integrated amplifier. They all have a pair of subwoofer outs and a single record output for hooking up a CD or tape recorder, too.

Back in 2010, we rated Leema’s Tucana Mk II so well that it won a What Hi-Fi? Award for the best stereo amplifier costing £2000+, while we gave the Tucana II Anniversary Edition five stars in 2017. It has been quite a while since then, of course, so we’re pretty excited to see what this new integrated range has in store.

The Leema 100 series will be available in a black or silver finish, and are priced as follows:

i85 - £1710

iD85 - £2170

i150 - £2600

iD150 - £3040

