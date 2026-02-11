This British brand is stepping into the home hi-fi space with its premium integrated amplifier
Ultrafide will unveil the Enso (INT-125) at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2026
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
British audio brand Ultrafide Audio may not be a household name, but it is aiming to shake up the premium hi-fi space with its debut integrated amplifier, the Enso (INT-125).
Taking its name from the Japanese 'Enso' circle, which symbolises unity and balance, the new amp aims to bring flexibility and musicality to a home hi-fi setup.
The new integrated claims 125 watts per channel into 8 ohms, and features a linear toroidal power supply for what Ultrafide describes as "superior audio performance with a clear focus on sonic purity, headroom and musicality".
Physical connections include twin RCA and balanced XLR inputs alongside coaxial and Toslink inputs. The amplifier also comes equipped with a moving magnet phono stage for integration within a turntable setup.
The new integrated features a preamp output and power amp input, so if you need a bit more power, you can upgrade your amplifier over time.
According to Mark Bailey, Ultrafide's product specialist: "The Enso (INT-125) is a huge moment for the Ultrafide brand. It’s a flexible and powerful integrated amplifier that lets you focus on the music".
The Enso (INT-125) integrated amplifier is available now, priced at £3500. At that level, it's a little cheaper than the five-star Cyrus 40 AMP (£3999), our current pick as the best premium amp on the market.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Ultrafide made its domestic debut at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show in 2024, and the brand will once again be at the show next weekend, with the new Enso integrated amplifier on display.
MORE:
Best stereo amplifiers 2026: 9 class leaders chosen by our review experts
Roksan wants to make its hi-fi separates more user-friendly with its "transparent design philosophy" – and I got an early preview
This budget trio delivers a profoundly musical performance and is a great first step into hi-fi
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.