British audio brand Ultrafide Audio may not be a household name, but it is aiming to shake up the premium hi-fi space with its debut integrated amplifier, the Enso (INT-125).

Taking its name from the Japanese 'Enso' circle, which symbolises unity and balance, the new amp aims to bring flexibility and musicality to a home hi-fi setup.

The new integrated claims 125 watts per channel into 8 ohms, and features a linear toroidal power supply for what Ultrafide describes as "superior audio performance with a clear focus on sonic purity, headroom and musicality".

Physical connections include twin RCA and balanced XLR inputs alongside coaxial and Toslink inputs. The amplifier also comes equipped with a moving magnet phono stage for integration within a turntable setup.

(Image credit: Ultrafide)

The new integrated features a preamp output and power amp input, so if you need a bit more power, you can upgrade your amplifier over time.

According to Mark Bailey, Ultrafide's product specialist: "The Enso (INT-125) is a huge moment for the Ultrafide brand. It’s a flexible and powerful integrated amplifier that lets you focus on the music".

The Enso (INT-125) integrated amplifier is available now, priced at £3500. At that level, it's a little cheaper than the five-star Cyrus 40 AMP (£3999), our current pick as the best premium amp on the market.

Ultrafide made its domestic debut at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show in 2024, and the brand will once again be at the show next weekend, with the new Enso integrated amplifier on display.

