Roksan has added two new models to its Caspian Series 4G range: a streaming preamplifier and matching power amplifier.

The Caspian Streaming Pre-Amplifier and Caspian Power Amplifier are "engineered to deliver breathtaking musicality with effortless power and control," according to Roksan.

Following the acquisition by the Monitor Audio Group in 2016, the brand says these products are designed to capture the essence of the 40-year-old Roksan brand, but take it firmly into the future. The new duo join the two Caspian 4G integrated amplifiers (one with streaming) that were launched in 2024.

The Caspian Streaming Pre-Amplifier uses the established BluOS streaming platform, bringing support for Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz (and their Connect versions) along with a host of music streaming and internet radio options.

You can also play stored music from connected NAS devices via wi-fi or Ethernet, with maximum resolution supported up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM files (but no DSD). The amp is Roon Ready certified, too.

(Image credit: Roksan)

It uses a fully balanced analogue preamplifier section, along with multiple dedicated power supplies to ensure clean current delivery with minimal noise. The ground-switching input design aims to minimise cross-talk between connected devices, too.

Additionally, it uses Roksan's bespoke 'Rapture' DAC circuit, a discrete, dual-mono, differential current-conveyor design, that the brand says should result in "precise stereo imaging and exceptional resolution".

The BluOS app can be used to control all your sources and streaming music playback, while Roksan also offers its MaestroUnite app for the initial hardware set-up and to fine-tune the sound to your environment, thanks to the preamp's DSP settings. There are four options – Intelligent Tone, Intelligent Boundary, Intelligent Speaker and Intelligent Phono – that help optimise the Caspian's sound to your speakers' placement and more.

(Image credit: Roksan)

The Caspian Power Amplifier is designed to "uncompromising drive and power" and can be used in stereo or mono-block configurations. Roksan states it offers 105 watts per channel into 8 ohms, or 200 watts into 4 ohms. It uses Roksan's advanced 'Euphoria' Class A/B amplification, which features a precision-engineered analogue circuitry to "ensure a transparent signal path that preserves every detail and dynamic nuance of the music," says Roksan.

Individual power supplies are also used for the the current and voltage amplification stages, which promises a purer, cleaner and more dynamic sound, while there is increased voltage headroom to prevent clipping.

Around the back, you'll find a combination of analogue and digital inputs, including balanced XLR inputs, optical and coaxial connections. There is also an HDMI ARC input to integrate the Roksans in a TV/AV system, and a MM/MC phono input for turntables.

(Image credit: Roksan)

A minimal OLED display strip on the front panel shows key information such as source icons and volume, as indicated with orange LEDs – similar to the ones we experienced on the Attessa Streaming Amplifier.

The single control dial on the Streaming Pre-Amplifier works for volume and selecting sources. A hybrid digital-analogue volume control is used to reduce crosstalk, distortion and ensure a stable channel balance at all settings.

Both Caspian 4G units feature extruded heatsinks, chamfered machined edges and custom-built internal antennas, and are hand-built in Monitor Audio Group's headquarters in Essex, UK.

The Roksan Caspian 4G Streaming Pre-Amplifier and Caspian Power Amplifier can be bought separately or together as part of a system, and are available now in silver or black finishes. The prices are as follows:

Caspian Streaming Pre-Amplifier: £3500 / $4500 / €4000

Caspian Power Amplifier: £3000 / $3750 / €3500

Caspian Streaming Pre & Power Amplifier System: £6500 / $8250 / €7500

