As our viewing habits have shifted from physical media to streaming platforms, the cost of subscribing to multiple services is an increasing headache for many of us.

While it can feel like the best content is hidden behind a paywall, this is not entirely the case. BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, Tubi, and plenty more services, offer a variety of fantastic free content that is well worth watching.

And there's certainly a growing desire for streaming services to be more budget-friendly. Looking to capitalise, Manhattan TV recently launched its Aero 4K TV Streamer, which offers access to the free streaming platform Freely plus more free content from the TiVo operating system's TiVo+ service.

So on the subject of free content, we've rounded-up six of the best movies that are available to watch right now, without spending a penny. It's worth noting that services such as BBC iPlayer do call for you to have a TV license, so bear this in mind.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best movie night choices if you are looking to save some cash...

Get Out (BBC iPlayer)

Get Out - In Theaters This February - Official Trailer

What better way to settle into the weekend than by watching a nail-biting horror-cum-satire that explores racism in America?! Few movie-makers can straddle these genres like Jordan Peele, who made his directorial debut with Get Out.

The film follows Chris (played excellently by Daniel Kaluuya), a young black man who is invited to visit his white girlfriend's parents' house for the weekend. Their attitude towards Chris is immediately uncomfortable, and his girlfriend’s horrifying motive behind the invitation slowly becomes clear.

If this release somehow passed you by or you are simply craving a rewatch, Get Out is a tense, gripping movie night choice that won't disappoint.

Stream Get Out for free on BBC iPlayer

Cocaine Bear (Channel 4)

Cocaine Bear | Official Trailer [HD]

Over-the-top, insane plot developments, cocaine and, well, bears. That's what you can expect from Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear, which is absolutely as crazy as it sounds.

It's based (very) loosely on a true story, following a raging bear that goes on a rampage in a forest in Georgia after unintentionally consuming cocaine. A group of cops, teens, and criminals all get caught up in this drug-fuelled venture, and chaos ensues.

While it's far from film-making greatness, Cocaine Bear is rip-roaring fun (although certainly not for all the family).

Stream Cocaine Bear for free on Channel 4

Shiva Baby (Channel 4)

SHIVA BABY | Official Trailer #2 | Now Showing on MUBI

It's always exciting when a director's first film has you chomping at the bit to see what else they will make. And that is certainly the case with Emma Seligman's 2020 release Shiva Baby, featuring the incredible Rachel Sennott in the lead role.

When Sennott's Danielle attends a shiva (a Jewish funeral gathering) at the behest of her parents, things get complicated when she sees that both her 'sugar daddy' and her ex-girlfriend are there.

Things unravel quickly from here, and Danielle struggles to keep her two lives apart.

Stream Shiva Baby for free on Channel 4

Labyrinth (Freevee)

Labyrinth (1986) Official Trailer - David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly Movie HD

Although Amazon has its paid video streaming platform in Prime Video, the tech giant also offers a free service called Freevee, which is integrated directly into the site. From here, you can find a range of classic movies without spending a penny (you do get adverts instead).

One of the best is the 1986 fantasy Labyrinth, which The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw described as "utterly unique whimsy and fun."

It follows teenager Sarah (played by Jennifer Connelly), who must rescue her little brother Toby from the Goblin King Jareth before her time is up. This fiendish goblin is portrayed by none other than David Bowie, who is an absolute delight for every second he is on screen.

This one is a great choice for a family movie night, and has some excellent songs to bop along to long after the film has finished.

Stream Labyrinth for free on Amazon Prime Video / FreeVee

Rye Lane (BBC iPlayer)

RYE LANE | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

Actor David Jonsson has been jumping from success to success for the last few years, with his performances in Alien: Romulus and The Long Walk both earning him critical acclaim. But one of my favourite appearances is in the British indie release Rye Lane, where he co-stars with Vivian Oparah.

Set in South London, Rye Lane follows two strangers who, after a chance encounter, find common ground, strike up a bond, and have a memorable day together.

Acting as part love letter to South London and part uplifting romance, it will hopefully leave you with a smile on your face. Plus, it's got a refreshingly tight runtime of just an hour and 15 minutes.

Stream Rye Lane for free on BBC iPlayer

Donnie Darko (Tubi)

If you have a smart TV from one of the major manufacturers, you will likely have spotted the Tubi video streaming app available as an option. And while you may have dismissed it at first, there are a decent number of top-quality movies on the app you can watch for free.

One that is certainly worth catching is Donnie Darko, which celebrates its 24th anniversary this year.

For those not in the know, the horror cult classic follows a teenager named Donnie Darko (played by a baby-faced Jake Gyllenhaal). After sleepwalking out of his house he sees a giant, demonic-looking rabbit, who tells him the world will end in 28 days. Is Frank proof of genuine spooky happenings, or is he a hallucination from Donnie's declining mental health? And it gets weirder...

Stream Donnie Darko for free on Tubi

