Come one, come all! Today marks the start of our first-ever What Hi-Fi? Sustainability Week, where we will be covering a variety of topics in the realm of… well, sustainability.

You might be asking, why does this matter? Shouldn’t the quality of a product’s picture or audio quality be the only concern for home cinema and hi-fi buyers? Of course this is incredibly important, but it would be naïve to think that our buying habits don’t have an impact on the world around us.

The majority of manufacturers tend to encourage us to buy the latest model of their products instead of investing in a model that could last a lifetime. That means that more tech products are ending up in landfill each year, with the world health organisation estimating in 2022 that about 62 million tonnes of e-waste was produced globally.

Nothing ending up in landfill is good for the environment, but e-waste is particularly harmful because of the toxic chemicals that can leach into soil and water.

This week is not all about doom and gloom, though. In fact, it’s the opposite! We want to show you, and hold manufacturers to account for, how the industry plans to make its products more sustainable.

We’ll be asking you, dear reader, whether you think about sustainability when you buy a home cinema or hi-fi product. There will also be oodles of advice on how to make your products last longer, as well as a guide to your right to repair.

There will also be an interview with Fell Audio’s founder Luke Tyson on how the new company is trying to put sustainability at the heart of its manufacturing process.

We’ll be updating this page as the week goes on with all our coverage, so you can find it all in one place.

